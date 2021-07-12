SACCC, Team Mangalorean & AJA Donate Food Kits to the FORGOTTEN Needy People

Spread the love



















St Aloysius Covid Care Centre (SACCC) , Team Mangalorean (Mangalorean.com) and Athma Jyothi Ashram (AJA) -Kadri, Mangaluru donate Food Kits to the FORGOTTEN Needy Post Lockdown

Mangaluru: In the Bible, Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says, “Whatever you have done to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you have done it to me.” You can help the needy around you in practical, creative ways. “You may never know what results come from your actions, But if you do nothing there will be no result. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Saint Mother Teresa had said “We cannot do great things on this Earth,Only small things with great love.”- and that’s exactly what SACCC, Team Mangalorean and Athma Jyothi Ashram did in putting smiles on the faces of the needy post Lockdown.

As they say “Better Late Than Never”, while thousands of needy people received Aid in the form of Food Kits, Covid Care Kits, Essentials etc during the lockdown period, St Aloysius Covid care Centre, along with Team Mangalorean (Mangalorean.com) and Athma Jyothi Centre-Kadri, Mangaluru helped a bunch of needy people who missed to get the required Aid, like food and other essentials were taken care few days ago. Mangalore Jesuits Education Society (MJES) & St Aloysius College Alumni Association SACAA which had formed the St Aloysius Covid Care Centre had donated over 3000 Plus Food Kits to the Needy including Ashrams, old-age homes, Orphanages, Rehabilitation centres, the Waste-Pickers, low-wage labourers, Transgenders, Differently-abled children families, among many others.

The Centre has distributed Food Kits, Psychological Accompanying, Medicine, Health Facilities and Essential Items to families of poor, migrant during the pandemic, through the SACCC since its launch on 12 May 2021. During this pandemic, stocked refrigerators and safe shelters are big blessings to have. However, not everyone has the means for this. The recent lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus had affected the livelihood of thousands of people. While slum dwellers and daily wage workers were struggling to earn their daily bread, migrant labourers had also been left without work, with some having walked back to their hometowns.

While the Government did its best to take care of these migrants and the poor- but, it is not just the government which stepped forward, a slew of organizations, religious institutions and NGO’s charged ahead to alleviate the conditions. And among such generous organizations which helped out to the needy in the present situation, were SACCC, Team Mangalorean and Athma Jyothi Ashram, providing medicines and Ration kits to the needy. It was all about spreading happiness and a fight against poverty (hunger, clothes and shelter)- these are the three basic things a human being requires. Many Good Samaritans and generous people have been sharing part of their wealth towards these good causes and making a difference in the lives of the needy people and destitute.

WHEN DOORS CLOSE AND HEARTS OPEN – The Covid-19 crisis has brought to the fore not only our limitedness as human beings in the face of a pandemic but also the sad plight of migrants, daily wage earners, the elderly and the mentally sick in the context of a total lockdown in the country. “The world is our home” here we are all connected as human beings with God, with others and with nature and this is a time to restore the right relationships. Secondly, “being friends of God entails being friends with the poor.” SACCC, Team Mangalorean and AJA really took this initiative to reach out to the poor families of migrants and daily wage earners by providing them with Provision Kits and Covid-19 essentials, when they missed in getting the aid earlier during the lockdown.

While Fr Cyril D’mello SJ, the Coordinator of SACCC took the lead in this Food Kit Donation, Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao-the both In-Charge of AJA, and Yours Truly (Alfie D’souza) of Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com joined in the efforts in feeding the hungry and needy. Ms Jessy Pinto-the Former president of Kuwait Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) and a dynamic Social Worker also played a vital role in finding the poor people who were desperately looking for help, but couldn’t get the help earlier. Also joined in our efforts to help the needy was Rajesh R, who manages ‘Veg-Mantra”, a firm that deals with organic fruits and vegetables, even though not a BIG firm, but was kind enough in donating fruits cum vegetable bags to the needy. And we are all HAPPY that we made these Deserving Needy People HAPPY!

Our outreach has taught us that there are many families who have lost their livelihood. Secondly, the rural flock is not catered to and is simply neglected. Thirdly the old and sick people have no means and ways to take care of their basic needs. Fourthly, many others have to undergo lots of struggles to make their ends meet, and lastly, the APL families are finding it very difficult to earn their living. We are all inspired by the team spirit which we all adopted and put in our efforts relentlessly with one aim in mind to spread love and brotherhood. Covid care may officially end but let this mindset continue!

The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone Else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. “We are the world. We are children. We are the ones who make a brighter day. We’re all part of God’s great big family. And the truth is that love is all we need. So let’s start giving, for it’s true, we’ll make a better day. Just you and me.” – These thought-provoking lyrics by the late pop-star Michael Jackson from the song “We Are the World” are quite befitting here. Yes, we all can do it if we make up our mind, and help and serve those in need.

Ending this column with a thought-provoking message- “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

