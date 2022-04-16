Sachin Shroff on his role in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’



Mumbai: Actor Sachin Shroff who has recently joined the cast of popular television show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ calls it a fresh and new experience.

He says: “Enjoying my collaboration with the show. Makers have designed my character in a very interesting way. Rajeev is a very cheerful, energetic individual who enjoys spreading happiness. He keeps a happy face and enjoys making people smile. I’m enjoying playing the character. I’m putting extra effort and energy to make the role more lively. It’s a completely new and fresh experience for me.”

Sachin also known for featuring in shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’, ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ and others believes acceptance of personal mistakes and correcting them is key for self-improvement.

He adds: “I’m enjoying the track, as Rajeev is trying hard to get settled down with his long lost love. He is regretting his past mistakes and now trying to get it sorted. I personally believe that acceptance of personal mistakes and correcting them as soon as possible is key for self-improvement.”