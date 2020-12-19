Spread the love



















Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Cross Church-Cordel, Kulshekar

Mangaluru: The celebration of the Sacrament of Confirmation was held on 16th December 2020 at Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Kulshekar at 5.30 pm.

The Holy Mass of Confirmation was concelebrated by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese along with Rev Fr Victor Machado Parish Priest, Fr Lawrence Cutinha, Fr Shaun Rodrigues the Assistant parish priests and Rev Fr Walter Mendonca SVD. Deacon Ivan D’Souza and Bro. Joel Monteiro were also present on the occasion.

In his homily, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha highlighted the significance of the Sacrament of Confirmation. He gave a call to deepen our relationship with Jesus through the reading of the Holy Bible. He emphasized that we begin to bear the fruits of the Holy spirit when we are responsive to the grace of confirmation.

125 children received the sacrament of confirmation on this day. At the end V. Rev. Fr Victor Machado greeted and thanked everyone who prepared the children for confirmation.