Sacred Heart Church Surathkal Holds Spiritual Concert ‘METANOIA-2023’

Mangaluru: The Sacred Heart Church Surathkal in association with ICYM Central Council Mangalore Diocese, ICYM Surathkal Vicariate, ICYM Surathkal Unit, Jesus youth movement Mangalore and Missionary Families of Christ Mangalore (MFC) jointly organised a spiritual concert “METANOIA-2023”-Change My Heart Oh Lord! as the preparation of Easter and Holy Week at the Sacred Heart Church grounds Surathkal.

Fr Austine Peter Peres, Parish Priest Sacred Heart Church Surathkal and Vicar Forane of Surathkal Vicariate welcomed the gathering and felicitated the benefactors.

Fr Austin Peter Peris, Parish Priest Sacred Heart Church Surathkal and Vicar Forane of Surathkal Vicariate, Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Director ICYM Mangalore Diocese, Fr Sylvester D’Costa, Director ICYM Surathkal Vicariate, Fr Richard DSouza, assistant Parish Priest Sacred Heart Church Surathkal, Fr Anil Fernandes, SVD Divine Call Retreat Centre Mulki, Glan Faith Band Goa, Russell Roche, Vice President PPC, Asha Pinto, the secretary of PPC, Norbert Misquith, PPC Commission Coordinator, Sandeep Dsouza, PPC Youth commission convener, Anil Sequeira, President ICYM Central Council Manglore Diocese, Anisha Fernandes, President ICYM Surathkal Vicariate, Oswin D’Souza, president ICYM Surathkal Unit and Melisha D’Souza, Secretary ICYM Surathkal Unit were present.

Special attractions of the event were Praise and worship by Faith Band Goa. Taize prayer led by Jesus’ youth movement. Faith-sharing testimonies by missionary families of Christ. Preaching and Benediction by Fr Anil Fernandes SVD, DCC Mulki.

Around 1,300 faithful including Youth and children attended the programme joyfully. Fr Richard D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks.

