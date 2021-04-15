Spread the love



















Sad to See Dead with No Farewell! Udupi Origin Mother & Daughter Die due to Covid-19 in Mumbai

Mangaluru : We all know how heart wrenching it is when your loved ones, and friends die due to Covid-19, and we don’t get a chance to pay our last respect to these departed souls. Many such deaths have taken place in Catholic families in and around Mangaluru, and around India and abroad. And now comes sad news from Mumbai, where a Udupi based mother and her daughter have died due to the deadly virus.

Mrs.Cynthia Almeida (Mother) died on 11 Sunday April, while her daughter Ms.Sarita D’Almeida passed away on Tuesday 13 April 2021, residing in Chakala Andheri East. Ms Sarita worked for Citizen Credit Co-op Bank Ltd, IC Colony Branch. Since their deaths are due to Covid-19 their bodies will be cremated at Parsivada, Andheri East Hindu Smashan Bhumi Cemetery, Mumbai.

Team Mangalorean makes a humble request that Whoever knows the Almeida’s or our readers, please keep Mrs Cynthia Almeida and Ms Sarita Almeida and their family members in your Prayers. May their Beautiful souls Rest In Peace and Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let Perpetual Light shine upon them. Amen.

It’s sad to note that the pandemic caused by the spread of Covid-19 is giving rise to an exceptional social situation because of the great speed of propagation of the illness and the high level of mortality. Moreover, the pandemic measures prohibit the holding of funeral services to avoid contagion. Thus, coronavirus is robbing people of the opportunity of a final farewell, stripping the dead of their dignity and worsening the grief of the living. Furthermore, the pandemic and the lack of rituals and of accompaniment constitute some of the most crucial stressors in the epidemic. Grief in solitude has become widespread and all the more fundamental in a society that values social support from close friends and family members. The conclusions show that the social distancing imposed by the epidemic is especially hard to bear when relatives are passing into death.

When loved ones pass away due to Covid-19 the possibility of bidding them a last farewell means a very great deal, but it is denied them in these exceptional circumstances. Coronavirus is robbing people of the opportunity for a final goodbye. It is depriving the deceased of their dignity and heightening the grief of those who live on, since they cannot give the dear departed, the relative they have lost, the send-off that would have prevailed if the health situation had been normal. A different aspect of grieving has been introduced to a lot of people due to public health restrictions keeping people from properly sharing their grief when a loved one dies, as social distancing measures mean large-scale celebrations like funerals are forbidden, and the accompanying visitations and other processes surrounding death are just not possible.

For many, there is no closure. A lot of trauma is being added to these families because they can’t be with their loved ones in their final days. This pandemic has brought an unprecedented complexity in grief as Mangaloreans and many others are robbed of their goodbyes with dying loved ones and forced to grieve in isolation. It’s compounded by the fragmented, under-funded and insufficient grief services being restricted even more. Many people are now facing the deaths of loved ones, isolated from networks of family and friends that normally help people get through such heart-wrenching moments in their lives. Sad but true!