‘SadaAnna’ is the Right Philanthropist to Get the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award’- Dr Sanjeev Rai

‘SadaAnna’ (Sadananda Shetty- a Philanthropist, Hotelier, Sports Lover, Businessman, Chairman of Sri Devi Education Trust, among others) is the Right Philanthropist to Get the Rotary Club Mangalore North “Vocational Excellence Award’- Dr Sanjeev Rai, the Chief of Research Centre, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: VOCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD is the most prestigious award conferred by the Club for meritorious and exemplary service as a professional rising above others and rendering superior contribution to the society at large. The award is given to an individual who has made an indelible mark in his chosen profession by not only showing excellence in his individual performance but being a catalyst in inspiring others and facilitating social transformation in his/ her own capacity and sphere of influence. Consistent display of excellence and long and dedicated credentials in excellence of a lifetime achievement is a major consideration.

The heart of Rotary is their members, dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. Rotary members share ideas, make plans, hear from the community, and catch up with friends during club programs that fuel the impact we make. While Rotary clubs are grounded in the same values, no two are the same, because each community has its own unique needs. At club meetings in communities across the globe, Rotarians come together to strengthen their connections to friends and neighbors and their commitment to improving lives. And one such Rotary Club is ROTARY CLUB of MANGALORE NORTH, who have been the talk of the town in organizing various community projects, and one of their signature project is “VOCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD” to honour a person who has contributed immensely through his service to the community.

And the ‘VOCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD’ Ceremony, was held at Rotary Bal Bhavan, Mannagudda, Mangaluru, where Dr Sanjeev Rai- Chief of Research Centre, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru was the Chief Guest, joined by Immediate Past President- Vishwanath Shetty M and Secretary Rtn B Ganesh Krishna Bhat; After the meeting was called to order by the Club president, invocation to seek God’s blessing was done through a prayer song by Rtn Radhakrishna Rai followed by welcome address by President Rtn Devdas Rao.

The Awardee Sadanand Shetty was introduced by Rtn Vishwanath Shetty and his citation was read by Rtn Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Director of Vocational Services. The chief guest Dr Sanjeev Rai along with other dignitaries on the dais honoured Sdanand Shetty with a shawl, peta, fruit basket,memento and citation plaque. In his acceptance speech thanking Rotary Club Mangalore North for bestowing the honour on him, Sadanand Shetty said, “It’s indeed a honour for me to get this honour from one of the prestigious and well-known Rotary club of Mangaluru, where many of its members are known and close to me. We need to complement this Rotary club for their continued service to the community. These Rotarians make a difference in the society through their valuable service. I also have been involved in various community oriented projects, and also involved myself in promoting various sporting events.Let’s all work together for the betterment of the society through our deeds”.

Following the introduction of the Chief guest Dr Sanjeev Rai by Rtn Dr Krishna, the chief guest in hsi witty speech said, “Nice to be back here as a chief guest during this occasion, where I too was a member of this active Rotary Club of Mangalore North. We all call Sadanand Shetty with a fond name ‘SadAnna’, and he is a person who lives in the memory of the people when he does noble deeds in his lifetime. Sadananda Shetty, who has always been polite and honest in his personal and professional life, is a person without any enemies in real sense. As a philanthropist, Hotelier, Businessman and having various posts in organizations, SadaAnna has contributed a lot to the field in education, sports and others. He truly deserves this Rotary Excellence Award, and I am proud of it. Let God give him all the strength and good health while he still continues his humanitarian work”

A new member Dr Arun Shetty, having a Doctorate in Agriculture, who had distinguished posts in various institutions, and his wife Ms Amitha were inducted to Rotary Club Mangalore North. Rtn Dr Devdas Rai of Rotary Club Mangalore Central who made a guest appearance during the occasion, made an announcement of ‘Rotary Awareness Quiz’ to be conducted by Rotary Club Mangalore Central on 27 January 2022 at Canara High school. Birthday and anniversary celebrities were greeted on the occasion. Rtn Prakash Shetty proposed the vote of thanks.

Rotary Club of Mangalore North Project Under ‘Rotary- Prana Jala Project’ Launched

Project Under Rotary- Prana Jala Project* near Rotary Balbhavan by Rotary Club of Mangalore North, was inaugurated by Assistant Governor Zone 2. AG Rtn Raghavendra P. The ceremony commenced with a welcome speech by Rotarian Ms Meenakshi Devi, where she said ” This Republic Day, we aim to quench peoples’ thirst through our Prana Jala Project. It aims at making drinking water accessible to those in need.”

Assistant Governor Raghavendra P appreciated the efforts made by the club on this project and expressed gratitude to the RCMN President Rotarian Devdas Rao and team and encouraged them to take up more such projects. The program concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the President. Rtn. Kiran, Rtn Vishwanatan Shetty, Rtn Suresh Kini, Ann’s, well wishers among others.