Sadhu Yadav gets 3 years jail for assault



Patna: A special court for cases against MLA-MLCs here on Monday sentenced Sadhu Yadav, the brother in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, to three years jail in 2001 assault case.

The MLA-MLC court held him guilty under Sections 347 (rongful confinement), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 448 (house-trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for entering the office of state Transport Department in Patna and manhandling officials there.

It also imposed Rs 15,000 fine on him. If he does not pay the fine, his jail term will be extended by one more month.

Sadhu Yadav’s lawyer said that he is making efforts to secure provisional bail and has filed a plea for the same .

Sadhu Yadav had a strong hold in the government of Bihar when Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi were Chief Ministers. When the RJD government was voted out in 2005, his relations with his sister Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav soured. He had recently slammed his nephew, Tejashwi Yadav, over his inter-community marriage.

Sadhu Yadav was the MP of Gopalganj in the past, and has also served as an MLA and an MLC.