Sadhvi Pragya admitted to AIIMS after COVID symptoms, tests negative

New Delhi: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after she complained of COVID induced symptoms, on Friday evening, sources told IANS.

Doctors informed IANS that she complained of breathing issues, pain in her chest and high-blood pressure as well. She was admitted to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. However, she turned out negative in the Covid test doctors conducted on her.

The Member of Parliament from Bhopal is kept in a private ward and director of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria is supervising her case. Her condition is said to be stable now.

Doctors told IANS that the 50-year-old leader has multiple co-morbidities. “She has asthma, hypertension, diabetes and several other underlying conditions,” a doctor from the team monitoring her health at AIIMS said on the condition of anonymity.

Pragya became an MP after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Bhopal. She assumed office in 2019. She is known for courting controversy with her statements. Recently, she sparked controversy after commenting on people from the “lower castes” while addressing an event in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

“A Kshatriya doesn’t feel bad if we call them Kshatriya. A Brahmin doesn’t feel bad if we call them Brahmin. A Vaishya doesn’t feel bad if we call them Vaishya. But a Shudra feels bad if we call them Shudra, what is the reason? Because they don’t understand,” she had said.