Safety nets and red flags placed at Malpe beach

Udupi: As a repeated incident of drowning involving tourists at Malpe beach the development committee has erected nets and red flags along the beach as a warning to tourists not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

The move comes in the backdrop of repeated incidents of drowning involving tourists, the latest being a woman on August 1. Sudesh Shetty who is, the leaseholder from the development committee , in a statement, said the nets have been erected along a one-kilometre stretch of the beach from where tourists frequently venture into the sea.

Though the monsoon has receded to some extent, the sea continues to be rough. Tourists cannot enter the water till the red flags are replaced with yellow flags, indicating that it is safe to enter the water, he said.

Red flags and warning signs not to enter the water have been placed at regular intervals along the stretch, he said. He proposed a penalty of Rs 500 on tourists who disregard the warning.

