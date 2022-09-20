SAFF trophy belongs to people of B’desh: Sabina Khatun



Dhaka: A brace by Krishna Rani Sarkar and an early goal by Shamsunnahar jr helped Bangladesh clinch their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title after they beat hosts Nepal 3-1 at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Monday.

Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun, who was the top scorer of the tournament netting eight goals in five games, dedicated the trophy to the people of Bangladesh.

“We bagged the Fairplay award, while I won the top-scorer and most valuable player’s awards. So it is a big achievement for me besides winning the title. I think this is the best day of my life,” Sabina said.

“The win ended our 12-13-year-long wait. The way all the people of Bangladesh prayed for us was incredible… I even saw many people tagging me in their comments on social media last night, urging us to bring the trophy home. So this trophy belongs to the entire nation and the people of Bangladesh,” Sabina said.

