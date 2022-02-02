Saffron Shawls Counter Hijab; Conflict Over Religious Identities extended to Kundapur Govt College too

Kundapur: As the saffron scarf Vs hijab protest widens from Udupi to Kundapur Taluk. In Kundapur more than 40 Hindu students are protesting with saffron shawls against students wearing hijabs in the class saying that if the students are allowed to wear hijabs to college they will wear saffron shawls.

The clash erupted on February 2 when 27 girl students of Government PU College Kundapur chose to wear the hijab and enter the classroom. The students wearing Hijab were not allowed to enter the classroom, following which other 40 Hindu students of the same university college came wearing saffron shawls.

When the Kundapur MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty received the news, he rushed to the college and chaired the meeting of parents and teachers along with the students. When they were unable to take any decision during the meeting, MLA Haladi Srinivas contacted Education Minister B C Nagesh over the phone. The minister informed that no religious dress code is allowed into the classroom except the college uniform. MLA Shetty conveyed the Minister’s message to all those who attended the meeting.

The Hindu Jagran Vedike leader Prakash Kukkehalli said, “We are ready to follow the government guidelines. From tomorrow onwards if the Muslim students come with the Hijab then our Hindu students will also were saffron shawls”.

The Kundapur Police deployed security to the college.