‘Sagar Shreshtha Samman’ Award Conferred to New Mangalore Port for Overall Performance 2022-23

In view of meeting larger vision of achieving Zero Carbon Emission Goal, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways launched ‘Harit Sagar’ the Green Port Guidelines on 10th May 2023 in New Delhi.Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Shri SarbanandaSonowal, launched the Green Port Guidelines in the august presence of Shri Shripad Y. Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism and other senior officials of the Ministry in New Delhi.

During the event, major ports were conferred awards for their all performance on operational and financial parameters achieved during FY – 2022-23. Ports having registered the highest incremental improvements were also honored and they were ranked on the basis of their overall performance during 2022-23. The idea is to generate fair and healthy competition amongst the Major ports & motivate them to perform better & better in the coming year.

Among the major ports, New Mangalore Port was conferred with third prize for overall performance in the FY 2022-23. Dr. A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA received the award from Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal &Shri Shripad Y. Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism.

During the financial year 2022-23, New Mangalore Port handled incremental total traffic of 41.42 MMT at 5.4% growth in comparison with 2021-22 traffic of 39.30MMT. Among which the Port had handled 1.65 lakhs TEU at 8.55% growth in 2022-23 against the 1.50 lakhs TEU in the year 2021-22. The Port successfully reduced its ship TRT (turnaround time) to 43.29 HRS in 2022-23 against the 45.95 HRS in 2021-22. There was an incremental growth at rate 12.29% in average output per berth per day i.e. 18,489 tonnes cargo handled per day, where in the year 2021-22 saw average output of 16,465 tonnes per day per berth with an incremental operating ratio of 38.44 which is at par with the private ports in the country.

Harit Sagar Guidelines – 2023 envisages ecosystem dynamics in port development, operation and maintenance while aligning with ’Working with Nature’ concept and minimizing impact on biotic components of harbor ecosystem. It lays emphasis on use of Clean / Green energy in Port operation, developing Port capabilities for storage, handling and bunkering Greener Fuels viz. Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Green Methanol / Ethanol etc.

New Mangalore Port has already undertaken various green port initiatives in accordance with the guidelines such as; transforming from manual cargo handling to mechanized cargo handling system, 100 percent solarization, rain water harvesting, maintaining 33% of total land area as green, commissioning electric vehicles to reduce carbon emission, moving from conventional to LED lighting system, Sewage treatment plant &vermi-composte unit for waste management and so on to actively contribute in fulfillment of the Ministry’s & Governments commitment towards greener environment.

