Sahakari Ratna Award Conferred on 5 Achievers during 69th State-Level Co-operative Week

Mangaluru: The Sahakari Ratna award was conferred on five achievers during the 69th All India Co-operative week at the Karavali Utsav grounds here on November 18.

Prior to the stage programme, a colourful procession “Sahakara Jatha”, was held from SCDCC Bank premises in Kodialbail and culminated at the Karavali Utsav grounds.

The programme was inaugurated by the Cooperative minister S T Somshekhar by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Somashekar said, “People who have gathered here are witnesses that the cooperative sector is alive. The Cooperative sector is very strong in Dakshina Kannada and has provided employment opportunities to thousands of people”.

Minister Somshekhar further said, “The Cooperative sector is leading in all fields. We are all proud that Karnataka is the second-leading state in India. The Cooperative sector has gained the confidence of the depositors and is working for the betterment of the people. Among the urban cooperative banks in the state, most of the banks are ‘A’ grades and are performing well. The Credit Society and all the 21 DCC Banks are also benefiting by employing thousands of people and providing loan facilities to millions of farmers”.

Minister Somshekhar also said, “This year, 24 thousand crore loan has been disbursed to 33 lakh farmers including 3 lakh new farmers on zero interest rate. As per the demands of the cooperatives, the ‘Yashasvani scheme’ is being re-launched. ‘Yashasvini’ is a popular scheme which was implemented by SM Krishna when he was the Chief Minister. Due to some reasons, the Yashashani scheme was merged with the Department of Health. When I was visiting various districts in the state, there was a demand for the re-implementation of the Yashavani Yojana. On November 14, the Chief Minister re-launched this scheme. Hope this project will benefit all the cooperatives”.

“There are 15 milk unions in the state and more than 25 lakh farmers are supplying milk. Nandini Ksheera Samriddhi Bank is being set up to provide financial benefits to the milk-supplying farmers. A meeting with the RBI has been scheduled on November 25 regarding the establishment of the bank and I am confident that the Nandini Ksheera Samriddhi Bank will start soon”, opined the Minister.

Steps are being taken to double the loan amount provided by NABARD. Borrowers are not harassed, and farmers are repaying loans on time. 90% of the DCC Banks especially from self-help groups 100% of the loans are repaid. Among the 21 DCC Banks, Mangalore DCC Bank is in the number one position.

The Sahakara Ratna award was conferred on Konkodi Padmanabh, Nityanand Mundodi and Dambekana Sadashiv Rai from Dakshina Kannada, Jayakar Shetty and Yashpal Suvarna from Udupi on the occasion.

State Cooperative Sales Board President and Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar presided over the programme. MLA Vedavyasa D Kamath, UT Khader, Campco President Kishore Kumar Koodgi, Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union President KP Sucharitha Shetty and others were also present.