Sahitya Akademi Unique Programme for Villages GRAMALOK held in Nirkan

Mangaluru: Sahitya Akademi in association with Indian Catholic Youth Movement Nirkan unit presented a unique literary programme named GRAMALOK at St Thomas School Auditorium Nirkan on Sunday, August 13th 2023. Sahitya Akademi Language Advisory Board Member for Konkani, H M Pernal briefed about the Sahitya Akademi programmes and introduced Geo D Silva, chairperson of the program and poets Bantwala Suresh Baliga, Kiran, Nirkan and Fiction Writer Panchu Bantwal and lullaby singer Roseline Moras to the audience. ICYM Nirkan unit president Sweedal Rodrigues and Convenor of Konkani in Sahitya Akademi and Executive Council Member Poet Melvyn Rodrigues escorted the dais.

Poet and lyricist Bantwal Suresh Baliga presented his 3 poems on the themes of Poster Boy, Missing Poetry and Identity Cards. Fiction Writer Panchu Bantwal presented his short story Sugarcane Field(Kobacho Gado) Educationsit and Folklore artist Rosaline Moras presented Lullabies with notes along with Veena Moras. Poet and writer Kiran Nirkan presented his three poems namely Mai, Bidiyechem Sup and Baayl. Geo Agrar briefly narrated the essence of the presentations and as a conclusion he presented his poem – Dining Hall.

President of ICYM Nirkan Sweedal Rodrigues proposed the vote of thanks and Sahitya Akademi Executive Council Member Poet Melvyn Rodrigues handed over Konkani books to the guest poets as a token of gratitude. Stany Bela, Language advisory Board Member for Konkani for Sahitya Akademi present to the programme. More than 100 people from the neighbouring villages of Nirkan and ICYM office bearers of Batwal Deanery were present to the unique programme by Sahitya Akademi aimed at promoting literature and language in rural areas.

Like this: Like Loading...