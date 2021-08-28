SAHS Kan Medium Batch 1979-89 Assn Distribute Scholarship & Financial Aid Worth Rs 1.24 Lakhs

Spread the love



















St Aloysius High School Kannada Medium Students Batch 1979-89 Association Distribute Scholarship to SSLC (Nine ) & PUC (three) Students with Distinction & Financial Aid to Deserving 14 Students of St Aloysius High School (children of the members of this Group) Worth Rs 1.24 Lakhs.

Mangaluru: Quoting Saint Mother Teresa- “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in”. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

The above thought-provoking quote by Saint Mother Teresa aptly suits the community service rendered the Alumni of St Aloysius High School Kannada Medium Students Batch 1979-89 Association, who have been doing yeomen service in helping the needy and less-fortunate since they formed their Group four years ago- and their service with love and care towards the poor and downtrodden still continues as of today, and they had played an important role during the pandemic by distributing food kits to the needy students families of their Alma mater.. Apart from their love towards the poor in their various capacities, these alumni of St Aloysius Institutions has even contributed towards the education of deserving students through scholarship, and today, Saturday, 28 August 2021 was yet another kind gesture from their side towards students who had secured high grades/marks in SSLC and PUC examinations with scholarships and also financial support to a few students who are children of this Group- an total amount of Rs 1.24 lakhs, with contributions put in by these alumni and from well-wishers.

The Scholarship programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer rendered by Ms Mehek Fernandes a PUC student at St Agnes College, and daughter of Anand Alex Fernandes belonging to this Group. The welcome address was delivered by Pradeep D’souza- the President of this Group, whoálso briefed about the various community service projects undertaken in the last four years after the inception of this Group. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by dignitaries namely- Fr Gerald Furtado SJ- Headmaster of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru; Clifford Lobo- ACF-Forest Department-Udupi District; Pradeep Rao- AGM-Karnataka Bank Ltd, Mangaluru (both Clifford and Pradeep are members of this Group).

In his address to the audience Fr Gerald Furtado Sj said, “This year the SSLC exams were different with Multiple Choice Exam mode, which the students thought was easy to answer, but they were wrong- since the new type of exam was tricky and a bit hard. But the good part is that everyone passed. You can call these students the Lucky Covid Batch! But still the students need to appreciate the care and concern of their teachers, who played an important role in these students’ school career. These days students want good marks, but they ignore/lack hard work, which is not a good sign. Getting marks is not enough, students need to work hard with determination, commitment and keen interest. This is a very good project by these old-boys of St Aloysius High School who have generously come forward to help the deserving students”.

Joyce D’silva, aged 63, one of the teachers who taught this St Aloysius High School batch shared her experience that she had with these students, and complimented them for their generosity towards the students. (Listen to her speech in the video below) Other guests of honour Clifford Lobo and Pradeep Rao also shared their school experience and appreciated the contribution made for these students and society by these alumni of St Aloysius High School Kannada Medium Batch of 1979-89.

John Chandra, a member of this Group and presently teaching at St Aloysius High School read out the names of the students receiving Scholarship and financial aid; Naveen Kotian and Zahir Manipady gave introduction of Clifford Lobo and Pradeep Rao resp[ectively; vote of thanks was delivered by Vinod Kamath; and Michael Lobo meticulously and professionally compered the programme. Like they say Än Aloysian is Always An Aloysians”- these batch-mates of St Aloysius High School Kannada Medium 1979-89 have shown that Aloysian Spirit with their generous service to the community. Keep up the good work that you are all entrusted with, and May God Bless you all!

In conclusion, in my perspective, while these alumni of St Aloysius High School are doing yeomen service in helping the needy and also deserving students to aspire their dreams, other Aloysians also need to follow in their footsteps. And we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. There are some exceptions, of course. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbors and caregivers..The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated.

Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. While helping students to aspire their dreams to reach greater heights, Let’s also give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. Let’s keep the Aloysian spirit high, and feel proud to say Än Aloysian is Always An Aloysian”- and for that matter I am also an Aloysian of St Aloysius Institutions from Class III till I graduated in B Sc!

