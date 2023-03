Sahyadri Boys Cricket Team Emerged as Champions in VTU Mangaluru Division



Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru Boys Cricket Team emerged as Champions in VTU Mangaluru Division Cricket tournament held at NMAMIT, Nitte on March 2023.

Sahyadri Cricket Team Players

• Yathin U Shetty • Anup N Raikar • Sushanth • Abhishek • Sanjay Gowda • Manvith Devadiga • Arjun Rajesh • Rithesh R Suvarna • Suhan M S • Githesh V Kottary • Suhas P • Jagan Mohan • Keerthan Prabhu • Niranjan Bhat • Bhuvith G Kulal • Chiranthana Brahma • Madhur Rai and • Jasraj S Puthran.

SAHYADRI KHO KHO TEAM EMERGE AS RUNNER-UP IN VTU MANGALURU DIVISION

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangalurui Kho Kho Team Runners Up in VTU Mangaluru Division Kho Kho tournament held at VCET, Puttur on March 2023.

Sahyadri Kho Kho Team Players:

• Suraj (Captain) • Mallikarjun Gaddi • Thrushan • Lohith • Harshith K Y • Gagan B L • Rohith Kulkarni • Mahammed Ahammed Anan • K Abhishek • Keerthan Kumar • Sourav S Media and • Hemanth M A.

