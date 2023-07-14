Sahyadri College Boys & Girl Team Runners in Cross Country

Mangaluru: Girls & Boys team from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, were Runners in VTU State Level Cross Country Championship held at Dr. T Thimmaiah Institute of Technology (Dr. TTIT), KGF Kolar on 9th & 10th July, 2023.

Ms. Aksha K B. was selected to participate in All India Inter University Cross Country championship – 2023. More than 170 enthusiasts participated in this competition.

Sahyadri Girls Team:

Shriya Leeladhara Salian, Aksha K B, Ananya K S, Vibha B K and Smitha Bocade A.

Sahyadri Boys Team:

Kaushal N D, Shameek Rai, Sampath Hegde and G J Sathwik Rai.

Like this: Like Loading...