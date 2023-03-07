Sahyadri College gets VGST Grant of Rs 15 Lakh from Govt of Karnataka

Mangaluru: Research project entitled ‘Design and Development of VOC Sensor for Early Detection of Cancer’ of Dr Navin N Bappalige, Associate Professor of Physics department from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is approved by VGST, Govt. of Karnataka to fund under K FIST Level 1 with a grant of Rs.15 Lakhs and for 2 years.

The said project is to detect cancer at an early stage by detecting volatile organic compounds (VOC) which are present in the Exhaled breath of human individuals. If cancer is suspected, the doctor will often take a biopsy, a small sample of tissue that is examined in the laboratory. Breath Biopsy Sensors can be suggested as an alternative to this. Non-invasive analysis of biomarkers on the breath in early detection cancer and precision medicine is an entirely new way in medical science and is needed to be developed.

For the current project, The PI Dr Navin Bappalige is collaborating with Dr Sanjeev Rai, the Chief of Research, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore, and Dr Jyothi F Serrao of the Physics department is the Co PI-1. The project team also includes Mr Sharathchandra N.R. (Co-PI2), Assistant Professor of the CS department and the team is supported by the Principal Dr Rajesha S and Dr Manjappa S, the Director R & D. The project intends to bring out a VOC detecting device as the product.

The Chairman of the Institution Dr Manjunath Bhandary congratulated the team for the novelty and wished for the success of the project.

