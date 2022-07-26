Sahyadri College in collaboration with Veera Yoddha Yadav Friends Trust, Ammunje plant saplings

As a community service responsibility under the AICTE 100-point activity Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM) students of the 4th semester A section, participated in the noble cause of planting the saplings on 24th July 2022, at Shree Vinayaka Temple, Ammunje School, and Sadashiva Temple.

The students and the faculty were warmly welcomed by the dignitaries of Veera Yoddha Yadav Friends Trust along with Members of Panchayat, which was then followed by morning refreshments. Around 100+ distinctive saplings were planted across various areas, which would blossom and spread the fluorescence over the years. The saplings were sponsored by Mr Devdas Hegde, Trustee of Bhandary Foundation, SCEM.

Ecosystem loss is depriving the world of carbon sinks, like forests and peatlands, at times humanity can least afford it. Global greenhouse gas emissions have increased over the years and the planet is at one pace for potentially catastrophic climate change. Shrinking habitats and extinction of animals are major issues of concern.

The zealous and energetic students then headed out around the village getting their hands coloured in mud. The students got an opportunity to get out of the frenetic academic zone and they made the best use of this opportunity adding significance to social service by actively participating.

Mr Devdas Hegde, Trustee of Bhandary Foundation, SCEM; Dr Anush Bekal, Head of department ECE, SCEM; Mr Manjunath Badiger, Assistant Professor ECE, SCEM; Mr Vaman Acharya, Grama Panchayath President; Mr Chandrashekar Bhandary, Ex- Gram Panchayath President, Mr Kathik Ballal, Grama Panchayath member; Mr Vinod Nayak, Agriculturist; Mr Abubakar, Ex- Grama Panchayath Member; Mr Uday K, President, Veera Yoddha Yadava Friends Trust; Mr Sathya Prasad Shetty, Secretary, Veera Yoddha Yadava Friends Trust; Mrs Chethana Rao, Women Cell Empowerment and several other dignitaries were present during the occasion.