Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management conferred with band ‘Excellent’ in ARIIA 2021, Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt. of India

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is recognised in the band “EXCELLENT” (Top 100) under the category Colleges/Institutes of Private / Self-Financed Technical in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2021, a flagship program of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

The results were declared at the e-Release event by Dr Subhas Sarkar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, MoE, Govt. of India on 29th December 2021. In the year 2020 Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management was enlisted as Top 25 most innovative self-financed private institutions in India and Top 3 in the state of Karnataka by ARIIA.

Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) is a path-breaking policy initiative of the MoE, Govt. of India implemented through All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and MoE’s Innovation Cell to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to promotion and support of “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties. Taking the Indian innovation and start-up ecosystem in HEIs into account, various parameters comprise of input, process, output, and outcome parameters are included in the framework.

Below are the major parameters considered in ARIIA for ranking:

• Activities to promote and support innovation & start-up on the campus

• Pre-incubation and incubation infrastructures & facilities available on campus

• Academic courses offered by the institute on innovation, IPR and start-up

• Successful innovation and start-ups emerged from the campus

• Investment, collaboration and partnerships with ecosystem enablers

• Research outputs; publications and intellectual properties generated

• Technology transfer and commercialization efforts

ARIIA 2021 classifies participating institutions into two major categories; Technical and Non-technical. The technical category has the following 5 sub-categories:

1. CFTIs, Central University, & Institute of National Importance

2. State University & Deemed University (Govt. & Govt. Aided)

3. Govt. College/Institution (Govt. & Govt. Aided)

4. University & Deemed University (Self-Finance/Private)

5. Private College/Institute (Self-Finance/Private)

The newly introduced non-technical category classify HEIs into two sub-categories;

1. CFIs/Central University/Institute of National Importance (Non-Technical)

2. General (Non-Technical)

