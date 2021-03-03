Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Emerges Winners of SMART INDIA HACKATHON 2020

Spread the love



















Students of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management emerged as winners of SMART INDIA HACKATHON 2020 (Hardware Edition)

Students of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management were recently announced as the winners of SMART INDIA HACKATHON 2020 (Hardware edition) under the category of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset to solve problems. The event is organized by MHRD, Govt. of India & AICTE.

The team consisting of Srujan U and Jaison D’Souza from fourth-year Computer Science & Engineering; Manish ES and Swathi from fourth-year Electronics & Communication Engineering; Pranav Satish and Jeevan K from third-year Electronics & Communication Engineering and Sohan M Rai from first-year, achieved this feat.

The team received the problem statement on Medicine delivery using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the hilly regions from the Department of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The team came up with an innovative solution by developing an autonomous hybrid VTOL aircraft with a folding wing configuration, which is efficient for last-mile delivery of medicines in rural and remote areas. The team has also built a prototype of the solution demonstrating all the features of the aircraft through a virtual presentation and submitted a detailed report enumerating the various operations that went into the conceptualization and design of the model aircraft to achieve this feat.

Selected for the Grand Finale of Toycathon 2021: Three students team and one faculty idea for the toys from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has been selected for the grand finale of Toycathon 2021.

Toycathon 2021 is an inter-ministerial initiative organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell with support from the All India Council for Technical Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

India’s toy market currently stands at around 1.5 Billion USD, which is primarily dominated by imported toys. Moreover, the majority of these toys do not represent Indian heritage, civilization, and value systems.

Toycathon 2021 is a unique opportunity for students, teachers, startups, and toy experts/professionals in India to submit their innovative toys/games concepts and win prizes worth Rs 50 lakhs.

From Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management idea named ‘Cubix’ by first-year engineering students Varun Raj, Abhiman Bangera & Aheesh Rao, ‘Taal – Self Digital Tabla Learner’ by first-year engineering students Chirag & Yaswith B Naik, ‘Indus Trail’ by third-year Information Science student Adish Yermal and ‘Crooks’ by Kanmani, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering has been selected for the grand finale of Toycathon 2021.