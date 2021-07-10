Spread the love



















Sahyadri College Organises ‘Decode Your Future’ – A One-Day Online Student Development Programme

Mangaluru : The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management organised a One-Day Online Student Development Programme “Decode Your Future” on 09th July, 2021 for under graduates studying all over the country. This Student Development Programme is a student centered, holistic experience focused on helping each undergraduate to decode what’s awaiting their future. It helps the students to make the best career choice suitable based on their interpersonal skills. Three eminent speakers addressed the students on relevant topics.

Ramani Venkat, NLP Coach & Strategic Sales Consultant spoke on the topic “Placements”. He gave insights on employers’ perspective and compared it with student’s perspective, he also gave certain general advice on how students could bridge the gap between both the perspectives. He briefed on the required skill sets to grab a job in the current market scenario.

Renjit Keshav, CEO, ISKEW Learning spoke on the topic “Entrepreneurship”. He began his session by specifying the qualities of a good entrepreneur and connected it to his journey as an entrepreneur. He also motivated the students to pursue higher education before venturing into business, so that they learn efficient problem-solving tactics.

Dr. Ananth Prabhu, Professor, Sahyadri College, Cyber Security and Cyber Law Expert spoke on the topic “Higher Education”. He addressed the students on the relevance of higher education in the current scenario by explaining the pros and cons of certain streams of higher education. He encouraged the students to take up training to improve their skill sets in becoming job ready.

Dr Vishal Samartha, Director, MBA welcomed the speakers and participants. Prof. Samarth Shenoy moderated the programme. Prof Monisha Shetty was the programme coordinator. A total of 1,100 students nationwide had registered for this programme.

