Sahyadri College Proudly Presents Synergia’25 from 6th- 8th Nov. 2025

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangalore, is thrilled to announce Synergia’25, a national-level event powered by SHINE Foundation. This flagship initiative is a multi-layered innovation platform dedicated to unifying students from Grade 8 to 12 up to Engineering, to address Societal problems through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through their Creative ideas. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled on 6thNov., 2025, and will feature esteemed personalities and dignitaries from academia and Industry, with Mr. Allan Bech, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EGDK, and Ms. Tina Bodin, Head of Human Resources, EGDK as Chief Guests. The grand finale and award ceremony will be on 8th November 2025, which prominent leaders and industry experts will also grace.

Synergia’25 is an extensive innovation festival, scheduled to take place from 6th to 8thNov., 2025, and is anticipated to attract over 20,000 students from more than 425 institutions. The 3-days mega fest has four major events

The 12th edition of the Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt (SSTH) of this year will provide a platform for school and Pre-university students to present Innovative solutions to community-driven regional challenges. The selected students will receive a seed grant totalling ₹2,00,000/- and benefit from on-campus mentorship and also access to Sahyadri’s dedicated innovation infrastructure to develop their ideas into Proof of Concepts (POCs). The 8th edition of Devhost sponsored by EG, a flagship technical event featuring a 36-hour National-level Hackathon hosted by the Sahyadri Open Source Community (SOSC). It also includes developer talks, masterclasses, and workshops led by industry experts, along with exciting technical competitions. Aerophilia, a National-level Aero-tech fest conducted by Team Challengers. This two-day celebration of innovation will feature aeromodelling showcases, drone racing, RC flying, air shows, gaming competitions, and interactive workshops, all designed to spark curiosity and passion in emerging technologies. The Sahyadri Robotics Club (SRC) will host several engaging robotics challenges, including robo soccer, sumo, and autonomous navigation events, offering students a chance to display their skills in mechanics, control systems, and automation.

In recent years, Synergia has served as a significant motivator for young minds, inspiring numerous regional start-ups. Success stories from the Sahyadri incubation ecosystem include the STEM toy brand Dreamkit.cc, the assistive technology venture Prafal, and the deep-tech audio start-up Sonic Lamb.

Synergia’25 is open to the public. We welcome the Students, Educators, and Enthusiasts to join this three-day convergence of innovative young minds from November 6th to 8th, 2025. Spot registration is available for other interested participants. We invite industry leaders to collaborate with Sahyadri College to support this inspiring event and foster the development of future changemakers.

For more information, please contact the Event Coordinators: Jeevitha J. S.- 7483923221 and Vaibhav Shetty – 7619263170 Or mail to synergia@sahyadri.edu.in