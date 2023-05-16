Sahyadri College receives Company Consultancy Project from MRPL to provide Training

Mangaluru: MBA Department of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has received Company Consultancy Project from Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited(MRPL) to provide Training Services. The Project is worth Rs.3,56,000.00

In this regard, a Two-Day Management Development Programme (MDP) for MRPL Employees has been organized from 17th to 18th, May 2023 in the Campus. A total of 30 employees will be attending the First Batch of Training on topics like

• Quality and Cost Effectiveness

• Company Objectives, Profitability and Net Zero

• Value for Work

• Value for Life

• Cognitive Bias

Sahyadri has a total of 4 batches assigned this year. To provide the best Training experience to the employees of MRPL, Prof. MonishaShetty and Prof. ManjunathaKamath, the in-house faculty of the MBA Department along with Mr Johnson Tellis, CEO of Technical Career Education and Dr AnanthPrabhu G, Professor in the Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering and Principal Investigator at the Digital Forensics and Cyber Security Centre, Ms PreethamKamath, Freelance Trainer, will be facilitating the Training. The Consultancy Project is handled by Dr Vishal Samartha, Project Consultant and Prof. Sushma V, Project Co-Consultant, Mentored by Dr Manjappa S, Director-R&D and Consultancy and Dr Rajesha S, Principal.

