Sahyadri College to host Intl Conference on Role of Banks in Funding Support to Start-Ups

Mangaluru : The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in collaboration with SHINE Foundation will be organizing an online International Conference on “The Role of Banks and other Financial Institutions in funding support for the sustainability of Start-Ups” on Friday, 28th May 2021 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Session 1 “Funding Support to Start-Ups” will start at 10 am. Mr Sundeep Mohindru, Founder Director & CEO, M1xchange, Mr Chetan J Shiranali, Regional Partner, Venture Catalyst and Mukesh Malik, CEO, ProjectGK will be the speakers. This session will be moderated by Dr. Naveen Kumar K, Faculty & Bank Trainer, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune.

Session 2 “Building sustainable Business Model” will start at 2 pm. Mr Vinod Kalkotwar, Founder & President, Kalozal Consultants Pvt Ltd and Mr Vijetha Shastry, Executive Director, TIE Bangalore will be the speakers. This session will be moderated by Mr Johnson Tellis, Director of SHINE Foundation.

This online conference is open to all and registration will be free. E certificates will be given to all registered participants. For registration click http://bit.ly/SahIC2021 .

For more information contact Prof Ramesh KG on 9900143112.

About the conference:

Innovative products and business models are the foundations of promising start-ups. However, a steady flow of funds, especially in the early stages, to turn those Ideas into reality is a necessity. Funding is crucial for improving technology, hiring the right people and launching a comprehensive marketing strategy to get a foothold in the market. However, sourcing enough money to start the new venture can be difficult.

On the other hand, to expand a small business with a loan or going for venture capital, a scalable business model is required. Investors in particular want to fund only scalable or ready to scale businesses. Business models must show the potentiality to increase the revenue with minimal expenditure in the coming months or years. The theme of the conference is on the Role of the Financial Institutions in funding the Start-Ups and also helping them to sustain in the long run.

