Sahyadri College to organise Webinar on Careers in Cyber Security

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management to organise Webinar on Careers in Cyber Security

Mangaluru : The Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security (supported by VGST, GoK) at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru in association with Information Security Education & Awareness (ISEA) is organizing a webinar on Careers in Cyber Security on Saturday, 15th May 2021 from 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.



Dr. Ananth Prabhu G, Professor, Computer Science & Engineering of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru and Cyber Security & Law Trainer will be the resource person. Students who are pursuing various courses, professionals and general public can attend this webinar and get benefitted.

For registration click on https://www.infosecawareness. in/online-session. Registration will be free. Participation certificate will be provided to those who register.

The webinar is supported by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, MHRDs Innovation Cell (MIC), Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru.

For more information contact 8762050055.