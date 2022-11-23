Sahyadri College to organize ‘Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt (SSTH) – 2022’

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management to organize ‘ Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt (SSTH) – 2022 in Sahyadri Campus, Adyar, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Prashanth Rao-HoD of Basic Sciences, Sahyadri College said, ” Over the last 8 years, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has been taking the initiative of organising the Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt(SSTH), to motivate Pre-university and High School students to come up with ideas for regional problems and build solutions. Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt aims to create awareness among 10,000 students from 100 schools and colleges across 10 districts in Karnataka to sensitise them towards community-centric problems and introduce them to emerging technologies to solve community problems. The event walks the students through the process of design thinking and rapid prototyping in building 100 enterprising ideas which will be funded and mentored to build 10 sustainable prototypes for the community”.

He further said, ” Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt (SSTH) – 2022, a State-Level competition will be organized in the Sahyadri Campus, Adyar, Mangaluru. where thousands of students are expected to take part in this event to flaunt their skills in the vast field of Science and technology. This event is conducted for students studying in pre-universities and high schools covering more than 100 institutions. SSTH aims at funding the young and zealous minds of today to ignite their hidden talents and grow in motivation. This year’s event is scheduled to be held on the 24th, 25th and 26th of November. One of the main objectives of this event is to impart hands-on experience to work on social problems existing in our communities and implement their innovative ideas in reality”.

” That is why SSTH has come up with enticing and captivating competitions, such as working model events and still models. Another objective of SSTH is to bridge the gap between the fundamentals of high school and university in the domain of engineering, by conducting an open-day mentorship programme, called “Be with Engineers”. The students also receive a plus point on attending this event as they get an opportunity to interact with engineers, faculty and also witness numerous projects within the campus and visit Launchpads like Dreamers, Challengers, Sahyadri Motorsports and Sahyadri Open Source Community(SOSC). They will also get the opportunity to interact with Industries like RDL Technologies Pvt Ltd, Optra Technologies Pvt Ltd, Caliper Engineering & Lab Pvt Ltd and Startups like Technical career Education Pvt Ltd, Flotanomars R&D Pvt Ltd, Megamind, Sahyadri Edu Dreamers, DTi Pvt Ltd and many more at Sahyadri campus” added Dr Rao

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr Nagesh HR-HoD of Computer Sciences, Sahyadri College said “The programme is organised under the leadership of Chairman, Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, whose aim is to nurture the young brains through scientific innovations. Beyond the merchandise and money, our motive is to provide a platform for exhibiting and sharing their ideas with their peers; allowing students to redefine the education process through experiential learning. A panel discussion with experienced personnel from diverse fields of research, industry and education will share their perspectives with the audience. The topics for the panel discussion are 1. Role of Budding Innovators in Uplifting the Sustainable goals, 2. How to be future-ready amidst all the macro changes that are happening around the globe?”.

Miss Pranamya-the Coordinator of the Event said, ” The eminent personalities of this panel discussion are: Prithvi Sai Penumadu – AIM – NITI Aayog; Ex-Director – AeroTruck; Sushil Mungekar – Founder & CEO – ENpower; Education Transformist and Entrepreneurship for Children; Mukesh S – Program Manager- Beyond Bengaluru; Rohith Bhat – Founder and CEO – 99Games Online Private Limited; Founder of Global Delight and Robosoft Technologies, The Grand Finale of this event is to be held on the 26th of November, which is open to all to witness the splendour and glory of this event, thanks to all the blazing young souls who make this occasion worth remembering. The panel discussion with eminent scientists and student interaction with the panel of scientists to seek the right direction to their career will happen from 2 to 3:00 pm”.