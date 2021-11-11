Sahyadri D K Athletic Meet to be held on 20 Nov at Mangala Stadium

Mangaluru: Addressing the media during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Krishna Shenai-the Treasurer of Dakshina Kannada Athletics Association siad, “Karnataka Athletic Association and D K Athletic Association will be jointly organizing SAHYADRI D K ATHLETIC MEET on Saturday, 20h November 2021 at Mangala Stadium, Mangaluru for the age group between 12, 14 and 16-for Boys and Girls. This Sports meet will be a selection meet to represent District Team to the National Inter Districts Junior Athletic Meet (NIDJAM)”

“Entries should be sent to Email ID : riyaenterprises321@gmail.com in Microsoft Excel Format only on or before 17 November 2021 or can be sent through whatsapp no : 9448459994. Enties should have the name of the athlete, Father’s name, Date of birth, Event taking part, Age group, and Telephone Number. Athletes can participate in 2 Events 1 Track, 1 Field for category 14 and 16 age group, and 1 Event of the category below 12 years. Athletes should have original date of Birth Certificate either from Mangaluru City Corporation, Municipality or registrar of Birth and Death department. Parents are not allowed inside the playing arena. Athletes should register their names in the AFI UID Number. For more details visit the Website of AFI ( Athletic Federation of India) ” added Shenai.

Also speaking during the press meet, Tharanath Shetty-the Honorary Secretary of the association said, “For Under 12 category age group- 9-12-2009 to 31-12-2011; Under 14 : 9-12-2007 to 31-12-2009; and Under 16 : 9-12-2005 to 31-12-2007. For Boys and Girls under 12, the events are : 60 mts run, 300 mts run, and Standing Broad Jump; For Boys & Girls under 14 : 60 mts, 600 mts, Long Jump, High Jump (Scissors Style), Shot Put, and Cricket Ball Throw; Boys-Under 16 : 100 mts, 300 mts, 1000 mts, 80 mts Hurdles, Long Jump, JHigh Jump, Shot Put, Discuss Throw, amnd Javelin Throw; For Girls Under 16 : 100 mts, 400 mts, 1000 mts, 80 mts Hurdles, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Discuss Throw, and Javelin Throw”.

Mrs Sevanthi Shriyan, the Executive Committee Member of the Association was also present on the dais during the press meet. The Athletic Championship is sponsored by Sahyadri D K Athletic Meet 2021, Co-sponsored by Rotary Mangalore Metro, and Varun Piping System.