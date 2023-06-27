Sahyadri ISE Students’ Team Won the Airbus Aerothon 5.0 with Rs 1 Lakh Cash Prize

Mangaluru: A team comprising Aishwarya K, Jackson Lobo, Shrinidhi Bharadwaj K S, and Vivek T M of the Information Science & Engineering department at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru emerged victorious in the esteemed Airbus Aerothon 2023, securing a cash prize of INR 1,00,000.

Their remarkable achievement comes against the backdrop of intense competition, as they showcased their skills and expertise among a whopping 10,000 participants hailing from IITs, industries, and other reputed institutions. The Airbus Aerothon 5.0 provided a platform for aspiring talents to demonstrate their abilities in the aviation domain.

Airbus, a prominent European aerospace corporation, is globally recognized for its design, manufacturing, and sales of commercial aircraft, helicopters, and defence systems. With an illustrious reputation as one of the largest aircraft manufacturers worldwide, alongside its American counterpart Boeing, Airbus has consistently showcased innovative technologies, an unwavering commitment to safety, and a strong focus on environmentally friendly practices.

Sahyadri College Team presented a PPT, a demo of a project deployed on Azure cloud for which the team got additional points. The team has designed a simple interface for different department login, and authenticated data, and created a normalized real-time database to reduce redundancy.

In recognition of their triumph, the student team has not only secured a substantial cash prize of INR 1 Lakh but also earned an invaluable opportunity for recruitment at Airbus. This accomplishment serves as a testament to their exceptional talents and promises a bright future as they embark on their professional journey within the aerospace industry.

This was the only team of students to win the hackathon.

Like this: Like Loading...