Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt -SSTH 2K22 Concludes

Mangaluru: To attract young students towards science, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru organized Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt – SSTH 2K22 on 26th November 2022 for PUC and High School students. Students display their science models. A variety of model project demonstrations are held in engineering and social utility projects.

The Guests – Dr BE Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation)-VTU, Belagavi; Mr Sushil Mungekar, Founder & CEO-ENpower; Mr Prithvi Sai Penumadu, NITI Aayog & Program Manager at OmegaOn; Ms Rajashree Devineni, Marketing Manager at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Mr Vijay Kumar, Mr Chethan; Dr Manjappa S, Director-R&D and Dr Rajesha S, Principal inaugurated the Grand Finale of SSTH-2K22 by lighting the lamp.

Dr Rajesha while speaking to the gathering reiterated that SSTH was initiated by Chairman Mr Manjunath Bhandary a few years ago to inspire the PUC and school children to take up Science as their career. This year it’s the 9th edition of SSTH. He also mentioned the unique part of SSTH – ‘Be with Engineers’ where mentors handhold the children, use labs and convert their idea to a prototype.

Dr B E Rangaswamy shared the story of the TATA and motivated the gathering to make India a Better Nation in the future. He mentioned how a company manufacturing trucks with 700 engineers, shifted gear to manufacturing Cars and TATA Indica being the first manufactured Car now runs on British Roads as City Rover. TATA’s made us proud and he urged the students to be contributors to Better India during its 100th Year of Independence in the year 2047.

Mr Prithvi Sai reiterated that young students with innovation and problem-solving mindsets should make India stand bright in the year 2047. Dr Manjappa in his Presidential Remarks expressed how important this day was in the History of Sahyadri with such eminent guests, speakers and talented students participating in SSTH. He also appreciated the organizers of SSTH and wished for the smooth flow of the program. The judges arrived to evaluate the student projects produced throughout the competition around 11:00 am. The young people enthusiastically displayed their models while simultaneously putting together a presentation. They gave a thorough explanation of their projects.

Later, Panel Discussion was held and Mr Johnson Tellis, Mr Prithvi Sai Penumadu, Ms Rajashree, and Mr Sushil Mungekar, were the Panelists. Participants took part in it enthusiastically clearing their doubts. SSTH-2K22 came to an end with the Valedictory Ceremony. Mr Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman-Bhandary Foundation and the other guests gave an inspiring speech and finally felicitated the Winners of the 9th Edition of SSTH.

Be with Engineering:

Before the Grand Finale “Be with Engineering”, a 2-day maker’s event was conducted on Nov 24th and 25th 2022. The event has provided a platform to bring together like-minded students passionate about Science and Technology. The main objective of this programme is to give students an overall view of what the true spirit of engineering is. In these two days, the student participants had been accustomed to the environment of Sahyadri and got the opportunity to interact with entrepreneurs and widen their social network and work in the launch pads and Centre of Excellence Labs. They got a chance to explore all the resources that Sahyadri has to offer and make the most out of them. This new concept was an initiative created out of the intention to make India’s youth change the generic definition of engineering altogether. By the end of this two-day program, the students have presented a different perspective of engineering and taken their projects to greater heights through the mentorship and guidance of Students and leaders at Sahyadri.



