Sahyadri Students Plant Paddy Saplings ‘A Day with Farmer’

Mangaluru: ‘A Day with Farmer’ event was organized by the Department of Information Science and Engineering of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Mangalore near Kavalapadoor of Bantwal taluk.

The event was supported by Mr Pramod Rai, an agriculturist and member of Kavalapadoor Gram Panchayat, who also addressed the students and made them understand the importance of paddy cultivation, practices and protocols to be followed during paddy cultivation and guided the students about planting paddy saplings.

The 100-plus students along with the faculty were involved in planting paddy saplings in 1 acre of paddy field which was left barren for the last two years near Kavalapadoor Village of Bantwal Taluk.

The land owners, Mr Vital Rai, Mr Gopal Rai and their family members with other villagers guided the students and faculties by extending their support throughout the event. Dr Rajesha S, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Mangalore and Dr Mustafa Basthikodi, Head of the Department of Information Science and Engineering coordinated from the college side and extended their complete support for the grand success of this societal contribution.

Like this: Like Loading...