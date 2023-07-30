Sahyadri students secure 2nd Ranks in Computer Science & 5th Rank in Civil Engineering VTU Examination

Mangaluru: Ms. Akanksha Soni, a Computer Science Engineering student from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, excelled by securing the 2nd Rank in Visvesvaraya Technological University for the Academic Year 2022-23 with an impressive CGPA of 9.69. Her accomplishments led to an offer from Thoughtfocus through a Campus recruitment drive. Additionally, she is currently in the final round of the selection process for KSCST funding for her project titled ‘Identification of Snake using its Bite Mark.’ Ms. Soni pursued her PU Education at Divine International Academy.

Ms. Carmeline D Fernandes, a Civil Engineering student from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, attained the 5th rank with a commendable CGPA of 9.51. Her aspirations involve pursuing a Masters in Structural Engineering and contributing to Nation Building as a successful engineer. Currently, she is preparing for the GATE examination. Ms. Fernandes completed her PU Education at St. Joseph’s Composite PU College Karwar.

Ms. Akanksha Soni, a Computer Science Engineering student

The Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management family wholeheartedly congratulates both students for their outstanding achievements and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

Moreover, The Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management stands as an autonomous institution accredited by NAAC and NBA, dedicated to nurturing the holistic development of students through a distinctive curriculum, activity-based learning in the teaching process, and comprehensive skill and placement training.

Ms. Carmeline D Fernandes, a Civil Engineering student

” My name is Carmeline D Fernandes. I am from Karwar. I completed my PUC from St. Joseph Comp pu college Karwar. Thereafter I pursued my BE in civil engineering at Sahyadri College of Engineering and management, Mangalore. Currently, I am preparing for Gate and wish to pursue my Masters in Structural Engineering, years from now I see myself as a successful engineer helping build the Nation. My father is a civil contractor and my mother is a housemaker throughout my educational journey, my family has been very supportive and always encouraged me in every step of my life.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional education and unforgettable experiences I have had during my time in Sahyadri. I am immensely grateful for the faculties of the Department of civil engineering who have imparted knowledge and also inspired me to reach my full potential and also for believing in me that I would indeed make them proud. I see myself as focused goal oriented person and inspire my people by making them proud”- Ms CARMELINE D FERNANDES

Like this: Like Loading...