Sahyadri to Host Software Edition Grand Finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon 2022’

Mangaluru : Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Manjappa Sarati-the Director of Research at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management said, “Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is selected as a nodal center among 75 colleges pan India by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India to host the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022”

He further said, “The fifth edition of the SIH has been organized as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi. About 200 students from various colleges across India are participating in the grand finale at Sahyadri scheduled on 25-26 August 2022 to provide the solution to problem statements listed by the Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India in the area of Agriculture, Food Tech, and Rural Development”.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India is expected to interact with the participants of Smart India Hackathon 2022 on 25th August evening. Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organizations. SIH has been acclaimed as the world’s biggest open innovation model, and it inculcates the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students” added Sarati.

The first four editions, SIH2017, SIH2018, SIH2019, and SIH2020, proved highly successful in promoting innovation, and out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, especially engineering students from across India. More than 15 Lakh students from 8127 institutions across India have participated in the event. Sahyadri is proud to be part of the National flagship program. Principal Dr. Rajesha S thanks the AICTE for the opportunity to host the SIH 2022 and sponsors SKDRDP Dharmasthala, KUPECA Bangalore, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and other companies.

Rajesha S-Principal of sahyadri College; Dr Priya Kamath-Coordinator of the Hackathon; Ramesh K G-Dean, Strategic Planning, Sahyadri College; and Ms Srilatha-Assistant Administrative Officer, sahyadri college were present on the dais during the press meet. Vasanth Kedige, the media consultant was also present for the press meet.

