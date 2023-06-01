Sahyadri Whiz Quiz 2023 Grand Finale to be held on 2nd June

Mangaluru: Dept. of Business Administration of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is organizing Sahyadri Whiz Quiz 2023, a National Level Quiz Competition for Undergraduates. The event aims to create a fun-filled atmosphere for learning and acquiring general knowledge about current events in the Business world.

A total of 425 teams of three members each registered for the Quiz, out of which, 150 teams cleared the Preliminary Rounds held on 28th May, 2023 and would be visiting Sahyadri for the Grand Finale to be held on 2nd June, 2023.

Mr.GauravHegde, Managing Director, G R Stones Specialties Pvt. Ltd. and Chairman of CII Mangalore and Mr.Steevan Pinto, Chairman of NIPM Mangalore Manipal Chapter will be the Guests and Ms.HarshithaShetty, Executive-Human Possibilities, Robosoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd will be the Alumni Guest for the Inaugural Ceremony.

Total Cash Prize of Rs. 75,000 under Various Categories has been announced and as a Special Recognition, the Winners will get a Scholarship for Higher Education at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru. E- Certificates will also be issued to the Winners.

