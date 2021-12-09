Sahyadri Youth Red Cross Wing and Dept. of Civil Engineering Donate Blood

Sahyadri Youth Red Cross Wing and Dept. of Civil Engineering conducted Blood Donation and Awareness Camp – Donated 458 units of blood

Mangaluru: Sahyadri Youth Red Cross Wing and Dept. of Civil Engineering organized “Blood Donation and Awareness Camp” in association with Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank , Wenlock Hospital and Lady Goschen Hospital, Mangaluru. The event was inaugurated by CA Shantharam Shetty, Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, DK District. Dr. JN Bhat, Blood Bank Officer, Indian Red Cross Society – Lady Goschen Hospital and Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao J, Blood Bank Officer, District Wenlock Hospital Blood Bank, Mangaluru were the other dignitaries.

Shantharam Shetty, in his address, motivated the staff and students to donate blood so as to serve the purpose of saving lives. Further, he explained the role of Indian Red Cross Society in Humanitarian activities and praised the Sahyadri Red cross Unit for the great initiative. Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao J, Blood Bank Officer, District Wenlock Hospital explained the major benefits in donating blood. He stressed on the importance of blood donation so as to serve patients who survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Further, he explained the biological aspects in Blood Donation.

Dr. JN Bhat, Blood Bank Officer, District Wenlock Hospital urged the youth to participate in blood donation and gave awareness about the need to support the noble cause. Dr. Rajesha S, Principal; Prof. Balakrishna S S, Vice-Principal; Dr. Nalini E Rebello, Dean-Academics; Prof. Hemantha Prabhu, Head-Dept. of Civil Engineering , Dr. Rathish Chandra Gatti, Head-Dept. of Mechanical Engineering and Mrs. Shreelatha U A, Academic Administrative Officer and Red Cross Program Officer were present during the event. A total of around 458 students and staff participated and donated blood in the event.