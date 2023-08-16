Sahyadrians experience “AgriYouth-Experiencing Agriculture” at Varanashi Organic Farms

Mangaluru: Department of Information Science &Engineering and Computer Science &Engineering(Data Science), Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru organized “AgriYouth-Experiencing Agriculture” at Varanashi Organic Farms Adyanadkaon 11th August 2023 Friday in association with IEI-Information Science & Engineering Student Chapter.

The event gave exposure to participants about recent advancements in Regenerative Farming. The event began with a session about “Regenerative Farming: Past, Present and Future” by Mr ParthaVaranashi, Director of Varanashi Swimming Academy and Varanashi Organic Farms. During the session, he explained the importance of organic farming, mixed cropping and how it’s practised on their farm. Post the session Dr. Ashwini Krishna Moorthy, Trustee of Varanashi Research Foundation demonstrated various modern agricultural processes and practices like Grafting. Later the students practised the grafting process and were involved in various agricultural activities on the farm.

The event concluded with a farm tour for exploring Crops like Arecanut, Coconut, Cocoa, Nutmeg, Banana, Black Pepper, and Jackfruit cultivation in a multi-story system, showcasing innovative agricultural practices and planting various plants in VaranashiOrganic Farm. 85 students and 4 faculties participated in the event and had the chance to delve into the intricacies of this holistic approach to agriculture, gaining insights into sustainable practices and even working on automating certain processes.

The event was mentored by Dr Rajesha S, Principal, Sahyadri CollegeMangaluru, Dr Mustafa Basthikodi, HOD, Department of Information Science & Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering(Data Science) and coordinated by Prof.Ganaraj K, Prof. Shwetha S Shetty, Prof. Suchetha G and Prof. PratheekH, Assistant Professors of the Information Science & Engineering Department were the coordinators of the event.

