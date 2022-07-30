SAI Celebrates Feast Of Ignatius Loyola With Theme ‘To See All Things New In Christ’!

St Aloysius Institutions Celebrates Feast Of Ignatius Loyola With The Theme ‘To See All Things New In Christ’!

Mangaluru: “Whatever you are doing, that which makes you feel the most alive that is where God is,” said St Ignatius Loyola, the Feast of St Ignatius Loyola, the founder of Society of Jesus, (a Jesuit Congregation) was celebrated by the Institution Jesuits at Loyola Hall, St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru on 30 July 2022 at 9:30 am, with the theme- “To See All Things New in Christ”. The Year opened on 20 May 2021, the 500th anniversary of when Ignatius the soldier being injured by a cannonball in the Battle of Pamplona. The Year will conclude on July 31, 2022, the feast day of St. Ignatius.

St Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556), formed a religious order, called ‘The Society of Jesus’, on September 27, 1540. Today, nearly 17000 Jesuits, the members of the Society of Jesus, are involved in education, social service, rural development, seminaries, parishes, multi-media communications and spirituality in all parts of the world. St Ignatius, as a Spanish courtier-soldier, while engaged in a battle with the French in 1521, had his leg shattered by a cannonball.

During his convalescence, his encounter with the books ‘Life of Christ’ and ‘The lives of Saints’ turned his life around. The Jesuits all around the world are celebrating the period from May 2021 –July 2022 as the Year of Ignatius. It commemorates the 500th anniversary of St Ignatius getting wounded at Pamplona, and the beginning of his interior journey to find God in all things. This conversion led him to discover his authentic calling and to establish the Society of Jesus. St Ignatius realized that systematic education had far-reaching influences in bringing about social changes at several levels and made it a bold Mission Statement.

The mass was concelebrated by Fr Clifford Fernandes-Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church, Cordel/Kulshekar, as the Main Celebrant joined by Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Fr Clifford Sequeira- Principal of St Aloysius PUC; Fr John D’Souza- Director of St Aloysius ITI, Fr Leo D’Souza, former Rector; Fr Melwyn Lobo Sj-Principal, St Aloysius Gonzaga school, among other Jesuit priests.

In his homily, Fr Clifford Fernandes expressed his delight in being a part of this celebration and congratulated the staff for their creativity. He described the cannonball experience of Ignatius of Loyola, which transformed his life and helped him to identify his moments of conversion and discover God’s call to work for the Greater Glory of God. He encouraged the congregation to prioritize their relationships with God, family and friends and lead a life that pleases God. Fr Clifford, taking St Ignatius’ conversion as the context Manresa expressed that like St Ignatius, the great dreamer and enthusiast who experienced desolation during his convalescence and then gained greater clarity about his life’s mission, we must also come out of this lockdown clear about our mission of life.

On the occasion of the Feast of St Ignatius, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, addressed all the staff. He said that we are called to work together and dedicate ourselves to finding something new in digital education. Fr Melwin expressed hope that St Ignatius will guide us not only in our commitment to educating young people but also develop a deeper sense of purpose- To see all things new in Christ. He emphasized on the qualities of St Ignatius Loyola and the service rendered by him to society in various fields, especially in the field of education. Emulating the values laid down by the Founder, the Society of Jesus is present in 102 countries and imparting education in 67 countries.

St Aloysius PU College Choir under the leadership of Ms Gareth, Reevam and Ms Ruth rendered some melodious hymns, which were enjoyed by everyone gathered at the chapel. Before the mass concluded, the Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ gave a valuable message.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, “Ignatius was a different kind of saint. Ignatius redefined the traditional basis of saintliness,” which usually involved a degree of unworldliness. Ignatius is a “worldly saint.” Ignatius made sure that the early Jesuits were spending most of their time in relatively secular spaces such as classrooms — teaching less directly about the Bible and Church doctrine than about literature and the ancient classics. He sent letters to his missionaries asking that they write back not just about their ministries, but also about the local customs, the plants and wildlife — “anything that seems extraordinary.” Most of all, Ignatius wanted Jesuits to go out and “find God in all things.”

Soon after the celebration of the Holy Mass, the book titled “St Ignatius Loyola Cannon Balled to Sainthood” authored by Prof. Edmund Frank, Dean PGDBM, St Aloysius College was released by Rector Fr Melwin Pinto Sj. This book is written specifically to mark the Ignatian year from 20 May 2021 to 31 July 2022. The Ignatian year commemorates the 500th anniversary of the historic day, Ignatius the soldier was injured seriously by a cannonball in the battle of Pamplona as he was fighting against the French army which triggered the journey of his conversion from soldier to saint.

The theme of the Ignatian year is “To see all things in Christ”. The book highlights the youthful days of the soldier and knight Ignatius Loyola, his worldly ambitions, the dreadful cannon ball strike he suffered, his convalescence at his Loyola home his journey as a pilgrim from Loyola to the Montserrat Monastery of the Black Madonna, culminating in his ten-month long spiritual conversion at the Manresa cave where he wrote the Spiritual Exercises culminating in his founding of the Society of Jesus.

