Sainik School Society developing system for e-Counselling

New Delhi: The Sainik School Society (SSS) is in the process of developing an automated system to conduct e-Counselling for admission of students, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

Notably, it is the first time that the e-Counselling system has been introduced for admission into Sainik Schools.

It will be applicable to the new schools being set up as part of the government’s vision to provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to move in tune with National Education Policy along with following the Sainik School curriculum.

According to the Ministry, the SSS will publicise widely to inform students to apply for e-Counselling along with timelines.

A link will be sent to individual applicant students securing more than qualifying marks as prescribed by SSS from time to time through email or mobile numbers.

At the same time, new Sainik Schools will be provided with suitable access rights to provide category and gender-wise information as well as number of vacancies.

“The students will be asked to register through the link provided at the web portal www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in and verify their details,” the government said, adding that the students will have the option to select up to 10 schools as a choice of allocation.

Subsequently, the allocation of schools to the students will be carried out by the system based on their rank and choice of the schools and results will be declared through the e-Counselling portal.

The government said that this automated system for e-Counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process.

It will be less-expensive and user friendly for all the stakeholders- schools, students and administrative authority. It will also provide access for real-time monitoring of the entire process, and necessary action, as required at each stage.