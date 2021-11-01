Spread the love



















Saints Exhibition Marks All Saints Day at St Joseph Seminary Jeppu, Displays over 50 Relics

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the Solemnity of All Saints, St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, organised a two days exhibition on Saints’ Relics, paintings and statues in the Sacred Heart Hall from October 31 to November 1 to highlight the theology of the communion of saints and their intercession for the pilgrim church to reach heaven.

The exhibition was organised under the leadership of third-year philosophy students. It was inaugurated by Fr Ronald Serrao, Rector, St Joseph Seminary on Sunday, October 31, 2021, and was open for the public for two days.

The exhibition displayed the relics of over 50 saints, their pictures and statues. A few paintings of the saints drawn by the seminarians were also showcased. The special attraction of the exhibition was the statue of Jesus in meditation placed in front of the seminary chapel with a huge collection of saints books.

Addressing the gathering Fr Ronald Serrao said, “This exhibition was planned in a short time. It is a type of meditation on the lives of saints and the path they have taken to reach heaven.” The purpose of this exhibition was to help people to understand the glory of heaven and to take appropriate means to reach heaven, he added.

Dr Jacintha DSouza, former principal, The School of Social Service Roshni Nilaya Mangalore said, “Having relics of so many saints in one place is a rare privilege. It is good to know about the lives of saints along with the summary given below the relics and statues, inspires us to live a holy life on the solemnity of All Saints Day.” The exhibitions like this on different topics would definitely enrich our knowledge on the Church and her teachings, she added.

Sr Prema Gonsalves B S, Bendur said, “I feel like I’m in heaven today on this great day. This exhibition has inspired me to be a saint. I had a blessed time going through the lives of saints here.”

The exhibition attracted students from the school, people from the city, priests, religious nuns and seminarians.

Report and photos by Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, CCC

