Sairaj Bahutule, Sitanshu Kotak to be part of Laxman’s support staff



Mumbai: Former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule, National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches Sitanshu Kotak and Munish Bali will be part of VVS Laxman’s support staff during India’s forthcoming tour of Ireland.

Former left-handed batsman from Saurashtra Kotak will handle the batting while Bahutule and Bali will handle the bowling and fielding respectively, a Cricbuzz report said.

Kotak has previously been part of the India A coaching setup while Bahutule and Bali were part of the coaching staff at India’s victorious Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Laxman will take charge of the tour, the squad for which is still be to announced, with Rahul Dravid coaching the charges simultaneously in England where they’ll prepare and play the rescheduled fifth Test of the series at Edgbaston from July 1. That’ll be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is to round off a quick tour.

India’s Test squad is scheduled to fly out to England on June 15 with the trio of Kotak, Bahutule and Bali already joining the T20I squad on the ongoing series against South Africa.