Sakkad Sangatha Melun Bejai Church Parishioners Distribute 350 Food Kits to Mark ‘Monthi Fest’!

Sakkad Sangatha Melun Bejai Church Parishioners of St Francis Xavier Church, Distribute 350 Food Kits to the deserving people to Mark ‘Monthi Fest’ aka Feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary!

Mangaluru: Quoting Saint Mother Teresa- “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in”. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

The above thought-provoking quote by Saint Mother Teresa aptly suits the community service rendered the Bejai Parish associations such as Crusades, Monthi Saibinichi Sabha, ICYM, YCS having joined hands with the Parish Pastoral Council in handing over 250 food kits, ( 125 Ctaholic families and 125 non-Catholic families) worth around Rs 800 each, to the needy families irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Apart from these church associations, Lourdes Central School, Bejai also distributed 100 food kits to auto drivers on Tuesday, 7 September morning. No doubt St Francis Xavier Church and its Associations, are doing yeomen service in helping the needy and less-fortunate, thereby playing an important role during the pandemic by distributing food kits to the deserving and the needy.

The Catholic Community of coastal Karnataka celebrates the feast of the new fruits in a big way on the occasion of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. To mark the occasion, St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai and the Bejai Church Educational Institutions have organised distribution of food kits in a big way on Tuesday, 7 September a day prior to the feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary aka ‘Monthi Fest’. Ashok Pinto, Vice President of Parish Pastoral Council and Mrs Preethi Gomes coordinated this special drive bringing together various associations of the parish and people of good will.

St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai under the leadership of Rev. Fr J. B Saldanha, the Parish Priest of Bejai along with Rev. Fr Robert D’Souza the Principal, Rev Fr Suraj Lobo the assistant, Rev Fr Vincent Sequiera and Rev. Deacon Anush has put in special efforts to respond to the needs of the people during the pandemic by organising vaccination camps under the leadership of Covid task force, medical help for the needy, Covid awareness programs etc. During the pandemic the Bejai Parish community has donated food kits and medication worth about Rs 9,51,950/-

As a matter of fact, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated as the feast of the family. It’s a feast where everyone rejoices with their families thanking God for his benevolence. St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai thought of making a special effort of sharing the God given gifts with our neighbors. The Parish community has done a commendable job in reaching out to the needy. Prior to the food kits distribution, a mass was held at the Church Hall, where the children had gathered to shower flowers on the statue of Baby Mary.

The mass was celebrated by Rev Fr Vincent Sequiera-the Resident Priest joined by Rev. Fr J. B Saldanha, the Parish Priest of Bejai Church, Rev. Fr Robert D’Souza the Principal of Lourdes Central school, Rev Fr Suraj Lobo- the assistant, and Deacon Br Anush D’Cunha. Ashok Pinto-the President of Bejai Parish Pastoral Prashad and secretary Mrs Preethi Gomes and their team/Gurkars played a vital role in this food kits distribution project. Kudos also to Monthi Saibeen Sabha President Denzil Monteiro and secretary Hubert D’silva and team; CRUSADES president Peter Correa and secretary Anil D’souza and team for also lending their helping hand in this project. The church choir rendered melodious hymns. Fr J B Saldanha thanked the associations concerned in making the project a grand success.

In conclusion, in my perspective, while these associations affiliated to Bejai Church are doing yeomen service in helping the deserving/needy people to aspire their dreams, other Catholic associations and faithful also need to follow in their footsteps. And we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. There are some exceptions, of course. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbors and caregivers. The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated.

Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. Let’s also give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. Long Live St Francis Xavier Church and its Associations!

