Sakshi in Indian team for Asian wrestling meet



New Delhi: Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will compete in the 65kg freestyle event in next month’s Asian Wrestling Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said while announcing the Indian team.

In the national selection trials held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Lucknow on Saturday, Divya Kakran was selected in the 72kg while Sarita Mor will play in the 59kg event in the continental competition to be held from April 9 to 18. Pinki has been selected in the 55kg.

Last week Sakshi hopes of competing in the 62kg category, an Olympic event, was dashed as she lost to Sonam Malik in the national selection trials also held at Lucknow. Sonam will compete in the Asian Olympic qualifier in Almaty. A podium finish in Kazakhstan will ensure Sonam goes to the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.

In February, Sonam, 18, from Haryana had suffered a head injury during training and pulled out from Italian World Ranking Series Tournament held in March. Despite missing vital training sessions before the national selection trials, the teenager displayed courage to outclass Sakshi and stay in the race for an Olympic berth.