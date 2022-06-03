Salman, Farah, Aparshakti pump up the excitement over IIFA 2022



Abu Dhabi: IIFA 2022 will open at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment destination, on June 3 with the IIFA Rocks concert hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

The star-studded concert will feature performances by the Tollywood composer Devi Sri Prasad of “Pushpa” fame, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S. Khan, and Asees Kaur.

The grand finale — IIFA Awards — will take place on June 4, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, with performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.

Prepping for the finale, Salman Khan said: “I am sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can’t wait for this mega event that celebrates Indian cinema globally.”

Added Farah Khan: “IIFA is a genuine manifestation of a global phenomenon that not only celebrates the greatness of Indian cinema around the world, but also provides a fantastic opportunity for the entire film industry. I am looking forward to having a great time.”

Providing a strategic spin to the glittering event, which returns after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said: “Considering the strong historical and cultural relations between India and the UAE, Abu Dhabi is perhaps the most appropriate venue for IIFA. Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood, has also been home for generations of Emiratis and a major trading port connecting the UAE with India.”

He concluded by noting: “Today, our cultural connect has become even more vibrant in addition to our trade and investment ties. IIFA is contributing to this cultural connect and people-to-people relations.”

A high point of this year’s IIFA is the ground-breaking experience of all IIFA events being covered on Bollyverse, the official Metaverse partner, including IIFA Backstage, IIFA Green Carpet, Avatar Club, Talent Quest, VR Bar, After Party, stage rehearsals and touchdown as well as the much-awaited awards ceremony.

IIFA Backstage provides a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action. It will feature the stars getting ready, the make-up, the line-up and the buzz behind the scenes.