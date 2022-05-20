Salman’s best wishes for social media thriller series ‘Escaype Live’



Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently extended his best wishes to the team of social media thriller series �Escaype Live. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a poster of the series.

He wrote in the caption, “Big Nite Tonight For You All.. Best Wishes for your new show. #EscaypeLive @waluschaa @sktorigins @rahultewary (sic).” The actor also shared the link of the show’s trailer in his Instagram bio.

�Escaype Live’, which is set to premiere on May 20, has been produced and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.

The show will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20.

Salman had also recently shared the first look of his tentatively titled film, �Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. He also announced that he will present Kiccha Sudeep’s �Vikrant Rona’. Sudeep, who played the antagonist in �Dabangg 3′, was recently embroiled in language controversy after he had a Twitter showdown with Ajay Devgn.