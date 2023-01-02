‘Salt Sottor Podam Modhur’ Musical Evening by Mandd Sobhann held at Kalangann



Mangaluru: The 253rd programme of the Mandy Sobhann monthly theatre series “Satt Sottor Podam Modhur ” was held on 01-01-23 at Kalangann. Renowned host, actor, and singer Manohar Pais, Canada started the program by ringing the bell.

As the actress who was earlier selected as the lead actress in Mandy Sobhann’s “Osmitay” could not continue in the film due to her busy schedule, Wencita Dias was introduced as the new lead actress. Eric Nazario, Luis Pinto, Kishore Fernandes, Stany Alvares, film director Vilas Naik and cinematographer Balraj Gowda were present on the stage.

Later, under the direction of Charan Mallya, Eric Ozario, Joyce Ozario, Jerry D’ Mello Bejai, Ronald Lasrado Bondel, Ronnie D’ Souza Bejai, Hubert Dsilva, Jossy Mascarenhas Bajpe, Anna Dsouza Bendore, Joseph Pinto Angelo presented the songs. Songs penned and composed by Jerome Dsouza, Wilfy Rebimbus, MickMax, Rony Bondel, Jerry Dmello, Valli Vas, Austin Prabhu, and Rony Crasta Kelarai were a hit with the audience.

Sunil Kumar (violin), Umesh Idea (saxophone), Naveen Chandra (lead guitar), Swebert Mascarenhas (bass guitar), Keerthi (keyboard) and Arnold Lobo (drums) contributed to the music. Dora, Edith, Renny and Janet performed the dances. Nellu Permannur compered the programme. The Programme was coordinated by Kingsley Nazareth.