Salute the ‘Covid Warriors’ who Feed the ‘Man’s Best Friends’ on Streets during Lockdown

Mangaluru: Amid the strictest lockdown, people who feed stray dogs are now deemed essential, and when stray animals are going hungry, Good Samaritans are venturing outside during the pandemic to feed them- and that’s nice to note. And here we have a bunch of animal lovers looking after free-roaming dogs, many of which can’t find food during the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. With shops and restaurants shuttered until at least May 12, the canines’ main source of sustenance—garbage scraps—is gone. And during such situations, feeding “companion and stray animals” is an essential service, and without that aid from Good Samaritans and Animal lovers , large numbers of animals would “suffer and die.”

Moving forward on a serious note, all these stray dogs and other animals/birds during this lockdown may be wondering what happened to all the food that they used to get served in front of the restaurants, mobile canteens, meat and chicken stalls etc. The situation is very pathetic looking at the condition of these stray dogs who have not eaten food for the last few days- and you could make out from their eyes and faces. On a lighter side, these canines look “more relaxed” and “sprawled all over the streets, because for once, there are no cars honking at them to move. While humans have been finding myriad ways to deal with the lock down, stray animals have ended up becoming an unforeseen casualty of the lock down.

Ever since the curfew and lockdown was implemented animal rights activist Tauseef Ahmed has been visiting beaches to feed the starving stray dogs which have been dependent on visitors and leftovers discarded by shops. Few days ago, Tauseef had handed over 40 kgs of dog food to life guards of Team Yojaka in Tannirbhavi. On Friday, he handed over 50 kgs of rice to animal lovers Rashmi and Prabha Acharya in Kottara Chowki. They will cook rice with chicken broth and feed the stray dogs in the vicinity”said Tauseef. This weekend he will be handing over rice bags to Mrs Charlotte Goveas, an elederly woman who feeds hundreds of dogs, walking all the way from her house in Nandigudda to various parts of the City, even Hampankatta.

There are over 50 such feeder groups from Surathkal to Mangaluru city, who are in contact with Tauseef. “The good work should not stop due to lack of resources”he said and added that a little help rendered will multiply the efforts of these groups. Tauseef recollects that 120 animal feeder groups were in contact with him during the previous lockdown. As in the past, Tauseef’s ‘Lockdown Rescues’ continues, and he has rescued many dogs, cats, and even birds, reptiles, snakes etc, and he says that he will continue with the feeding of animals and lockdown rescues until normalcy is restored.

TAUSEEF AHMED :

Tauseef Ahmed, is basically an independent animal rescuer in Mangaluru for the last 11 years involved in both domestic and wildlife rescues. Fondly known as “Mr Rescuer” in the local community,he was awarded the national award for best street care and rescue at the India for animals conference at Hyderabad in 2018 and a state award called Aranya Mitra by the Government of Karnataka and Karnataka Forest Dept.

An initiative called #WeFeed was started last year during the lockdown to facilitate community animal feeders where he started buying dog food, cat food, cattle fodder,rice etc and handing it over to feeders who would in turn use it for feeding. The sole purpose of the movement was that people who have the will to go out and feed but lack resources shouldn’t hold themselves back just because of economical issues. Last year more than 3000 animals were covered and 80 plus feeders we’re reached out. Tauseef is continuing the same project this year as well and hopes to reach more and more needy people and animals.

RAJINI SHETTY :

She has done it in the past many times, and still continues to do it-Rescuing Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Reptiles, Birds etc .Ms Rajani Damaodar Shetty, aged 42, a TRUE Animal Lover, finds the company of dogs much more endearing and comforting than the company of fellow human beings. Taking care of these furry friends isn’t new to her, since she has been a Good Samaritan to stray animals for over a decade. All these dogs have become her family. She takes care of the dogs’ every need. She feeds nearly 500-600 stray dogs every night between 12 midnight till 2 am, and if needed, she takes care of all their medical expenditure including vaccinations and treatments. And she bears the expenses all from her own pocket.



Many Good Samaritans have come forward to help her with money, food and other pet medicines. Also a lot of dog lovers now visit her and offer her help. Many animal lovers appreciate Rajani’s work, where she has been single-handedly taking care of 500 plus stray dogs with all the love, dedication, and passion. Ms Rajani, is always ready to jump into action when she sees or gets a call to rescue a stray animal, day or night. Despite the lack of support, Ms Rajani, with her own money, spends on these canines, for their food, medicines and care. She is alone in her battle to rescue these dogs, who are otherwise ignored and left to fend for themselves. She does not have many helping hands in her endeavour; her neighbours constantly harass her because of this initiative and the only other people who help her out in her efforts, is her beloved Husband, and her three children- and well-wishers.

When asked how she feels taking care of stray dogs, “Just like us, human beings these animals also have lives and they also need to live like we do. When they need someone to love and pet them, we should help out. I feel happy when I save animals, including snakes and other reptiles who are on the verge of dying, that I gave them a new lease of life. Till I am alive, nothing will happen to these stray ones, and I won’t let” she said with the proud air of a matriarch. Ms Rajani has also pledged her organs so save other human lives, after her death-and her children are also planning to follow their “Organ Donor” mother’s footsteps.

Mrs CHARLOTTE GOVEAS :

Being a senior, Mrs Charlotte Goveas, residing in Nandigudda in the City feeds hundreds of stray dogs in the City, starting from early morning until evening. And she does this feeding of dogs by walking all the way from her house in nandigudda and goes around various parts of the City, including Hampankatta and Kadri. She feeds the dogs with rice mixed with chicken broth or chicken pieces. And with no help from anyone, she uses her own hard earned money in buying rice and other stuff in order to feed the dogs.

NAZIA :

Nazia is based in Kulshekar and has been feeding dogs and cats on the streets of Kulshekar,Kaikamba,Kankanady for quite a few years now. She cooks rice mixed with chicken legs picked from markets and goes on to feed close to about 100 animals most of the days. She has 10 plus cats in her house itself who she’s been struggling to find good homes. Most picked from markets and they stay with her till they find good homes. Nazia again says she’s been harassed by the public quite a few times just for feeding animals. The determined lady continues her work even during the lockdown.

BOAT DOCKYARD WORKERS IN KUDROLI :

A few workers who do boat repairing work stay in a small place in a dockyard kind of place in Kudroli. There are close to 60 plus dogs in this place who have made the place their home as well just like these humans. Most of the people are migrants and have been decently running their livelihood. Last year these people had reached out to me seeking food and medicines for dogs as the situation was bad. Quite a few bags of dog was handed over and year as well food continues to be supplied as a part of #WeFeed initiative every week.

PRABHU ACHARYA :

Prabhu Acharya from Kottara Chowki has been feeding stray dogs and cats for almost about 4 years now. He cooks rice at home mixed with chicken and fish and goes on his routine everyday. On an average he feeds about 50 animals regularly and says there’s no a single day he can miss cos it gives him anxiety that they are hungry. Even during the lockdown of last year and this year as well he continues to keep the hungry helpless animals fed with good food and love.

SHOBHA :

Shobha is a house wife who’s been a mother to quite a few cats in the last many years. Most of the kittens thrown in Urwa stores market find their way to her house where she takes care of them and gives them up for adoptions. Some of them are neutered as well in her own expenses. She currently is taking care of 15 cats and continues to feed not just these but also keeps an eye for any helpless kittens thrown in the market regularly.

TEAM YOJAKA AT TANNIRBHAVI BEACH :

We all have seen dogs roaming around on the beaches in Mangaluru most of whom are dependent on the leftovers from the shops and the tourists who offer food sometimes. These dogs become totally helpless during situations like lockdowns as there’s no one on the beach. Last year as well as this year, life guards form Team Yojaka have been feeding these dogs with the food provided through #WeFees initiative by Tauseef. Close to 100 dogs are fed where by dog food bags are handed over each week to the life guards who feed them twice a day.

VIDYA GUNAKAR :

Is a housewife who again feeds close to about 30 plus dogs in the vicinity of Urwa stores. Jyoti and Vidya have been working together to help hungry animals eat some food everyday. They have rescued quite a few animals as well, mostly thrown by irresponsible people in the Urwa store market. Most of these animals are fed by these ladies. Vidya again has had some issues with people in the surroundings. Most often the common statement passed by people is take them to your house and feed them is what she says with a sad face but nonetheless she goes on with her Noble God’s work even during this pandemic.

JYOTI:

Ms Jyoti runs a two wheeler riding school and is an instructor herself. She’s been feeding about 50 plus dogs and cats mostly around Urwa stores and Kotekani etc. Being an ardent animal lover she says she has faced multiple issues while feeding animals around but she continues with determination. She’s been feeding animals for quite a few years now and continues to do it even during the lockdown.

Yes, Thousands of stray dogs in our city depend on daily markets, restaurants and local good Samaritans who feed strays. But with coronavirus sending people into isolation and public establishments shutting down, strays have a hard time finding food. Apart from these stray animals, even destitute and beggars are starving with no one serving them, since restaurants and other eateries are closed. Pandemic or no, feeding hungry stray animals is not accepted by everyone, where animal lovers have been harassed for feeding dogs- but that’s a different story. The crisis comes just as street dogs—which often are “indies,” an affectionate term for native Indian breeds—have experienced a popularity boost, with more people adopting them as pets in recent years. With coronavirus cases on the rise, some owners are deserting pets “simply because they don’t feel like it’s safe to have a dog anymore. There are, of course, people who just want to get rid of their dogs, and [take] advantage of this corona excuse.

And this is where the help of Animal Lovers is badly needed, and for that matter, we have these Animal lovers on a mission to feed the stray dogs, no matter what criticism or backlash they face from non-animal lovers- but they are determined to show the community and the world, that they have accepted the gauntlet to make a difference and won’t give up until their mission is accomplished- a STRONG MISSION to feed the stray animals, especially stray dogs. Kudos to these ANIMAL LOVERS! The stray dogs are being fed with rice and curry, sometimes doggy treats, and I bet these strays might have been wagging their tails continuously with gratefulness to these generous people, for the BEST TREAT they got so far in their street life!



And while these few animal lovers are doing their part in feeding the strays, it would be a good gesture from other Mangaloreans to feed as many strays and beggars as possible in their areas and whenever possible to help the animals and the destitute survive. And you should know that Street dogs, cows, and birds can neither get nor give coronavirus to humans. However, in the event of a lock down, if they are not fed, many will die, creating another kind of a problem. There should be many animal lovers in Mangaluru, and therefore, it is the need of the hour that at least you all come forward and feed these hungry four-legged, and also the beggars, if you come across.

Just like we humans need our daily essentials, the district administration should allot times for designated workers or volunteers to provide food and water to strays since it is also an “essential service”. They should also run awareness campaigns for the public to adopt feeding street animals in such a lock down. Law enforcement agencies may also be directed to see that animals do not suffer due to hunger during the COVID-19 lock-down. While world leaders, health experts and epidemiologists are doing their best to find a way to prevent or at least slow down the spread of the pandemic, it is important to remember the health and safety of animals that depend on humans for their survival.

Team Mangalorean kindly request our readers and their relatives and friends, to come forward and feed the stray animals, especially dogs, and beggars in your area, so that they won’t suffer out of starvation. Your kind gesture will be very much appreciated. If these bunch of Animal Lovers can do it , You too can – and YES, WE ALL CAN DO IT TO SAVE THESE ANIMALS FROM HUNGER & DEATH!

AND IF YOU WANT TO HELP THESE ANIMAL LOVERS WHO ARE FEEDING THESE STRAY DOGS WITH CONTRIBUTION OF MONEY OR DOG FOOD/RICE ETC YOU CAN CALL THEM AT :

TAUSEEF : 8123609321; RAJINI SHETTY : 8904563332, 8904563331; CHARLOTTE GOVEAS : 8217771994