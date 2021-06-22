Spread the love



















‘Salute to Covid Warriors-The Mangaluru City Police’ -a Youtube Song Released

Mangaluru: Healthcare workers, sanitation staff, those who run grocery and medical shops, government officials in general — all of them from the frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus, but the police are in the frontline among the other frontliners. The Police as a frontline agency is striving at multiple levels of service delivery, living up to an ever-expanding list of job roles as the health-related crisis due to COVID 19 spreads across the country. The enforcement of lockdowns have been one of the most challenging of the responsibilities the police and the other governmental agencies face where the fear of the spread of the Pandemic compelled the government to impose the first phase of the countrywide lockdowns, and once again we are in the second phase of Pandemic lockdown.

Mangaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar

The Pandemic related job role of the police extends to the utilization of the police domain experience of crowd control, public order management, investigation of criminal acts, deterrence of the law-breaking behaviours and intelligence collection of anti-social activities. The acts of not obeying quarantine requirements, defying homestay or hospital stay rules and concealing the contact history of those who catch the infection, have invoked essentially public health measures which require actions related to the domain of police expertise. The activities of enforcing a rule compliant behaviour and contact tracing of infected people are activities that are related to skill sets in which police have domain experience. As the lockdowns progressed, the role of the police in the Pandemic extended to another huge area of state responsibility and that is, the assistance of the crisis-stricken vulnerable, the poor and the helpless who required urgent help in transportation to hospitals, supply of essential commodities, food and relief resources.

This even involved in some cases, ferrying of dead bodies and facilitating the last rites, if no one was available to claim the dead body. The police now stand at the centre stage of this health-related crisis, placing the police staff next only to the health workers as important agents to render services for mitigating crises amidst high levels of expectation from them in the wake of widespread fear and insecurity in the society. The role of the police could be explained through these four major interfaces the police have to manage the pandemic, namely- Enforcing the lockdown through movement restriction; Assistance to the Vulnerable during the Crisis; Contact Tracing and the Use of Investigation and Intelligence Skill; and the First Responder Interface and Personal Risks involved during the pandemic.

As a mark of respect and tribute to the ‘Covid Warriors -The Mangaluru City Police’, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar released a Song on Youtube Video on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 at the Police Commissioner Conference Hall. The song is sung by the police personnel, with the full support and encouragement to release the Song from the Police Commissioner. After the release of the Song, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “Our police personnel have been toiling hard day and night ever since the lockdown was enforced, making sure that people are following the guidelines, and by also enforcing them. 330 police were tested positive with one death in the first wave last year, and 88 were tested positive with one death in the second wave this year. This song sung by our own staff is dedicated to all Covid warriors who have worked relentlessly during the pandemic.

