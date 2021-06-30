Spread the love



















Samarthanam Trust & Project Sanjeevani-A Shot of Life provide Covid-19 Kits



Mangaluru : Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled in partnership with United Way Mumbai supported by Federal Bank and Network 18 is working towards facilitating vaccinations and increasing awareness on the importance of Covid appropriate behaviour in Dakshina Kannada across 200 Villages under the Project Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life. Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled has identified 200 villages across Dakshina Kannada and 20 Vaccination Centres with Medical equipment assistance to take the vaccination drive forward.

Dr Sudhakar, Honorable Minister for Medical Education and control of Covid 19 from Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka flagged off the Campaign to strengthen the 20. Selected Vaccination Centres. The Centres will be provided with N-95 Masks, 3-Ply Masks, Sanitizer, Sanitizer Stands, Gloves, Handwash and Disinfectant cleaner. Dr Sudhakar also distributed Health Kits to the Asha Workers and appreciated the dedicated service of the Asha workers for the community’s Health and safety. The Health Kit consists of N- 95 Masks, 3 – Ply Masks, Sanitizer, Face Shield, Gloves. The event was held at the Primary Health Centre Charmadi under Belthangady Taluk.

Kota Srinivas Poojary -District In-Charge Minister, Harish Poonja – MLA Belthangady, Dr Kishore Kumar -District Health Officer, Dr Rajesh – RCH officer, Dr

Kalamadhu- THO Belthangady and Ms Shika Shetty – Coordinator Sanjeevani – Dakshina Kannada were present at the Campaign.

