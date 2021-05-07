Spread the love



















Sameera Reddy posts fitness video for fans



Mumbai,: Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to urge people to try and stay fit as they recover from Covid.

The actress and her family had tested positive for the virus recently and are in recovery mode. She posted a video of her and her kids, Hans and Nyra, working out. The three of them can be seen dancing and jumping in the video. She also spoke about how the kids are keeping her busy.

“Are you staying fit? Keep moving! Stay focused! You can do this #fitnessfriday One week post COVID recovery. Slow and steady but with fun and positive attitude. The kids are keeping me my toes. I have to take it easy with slow walks and light yoga. But this is a reminder to keep going with your fitness goals. Whatever they maybe! #fitnessmotivation #friday #messymama #naughtynyra #happyhans,” she posted.

Recently, Sameera posted a throwback picture of the time she was pregnant and wrote about how tough it is to raise kids in the pandemic.