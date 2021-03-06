Spread the love



















SAMPADA, Diocese of Udupi Launches ‘Laudato Si’ Competition

Udupi: As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, SAMPADA, Udupi organized a Hair Donation Drive to provide wigs to women cancer victims and also inaugurated the ‘Laudato Si: Save Mother Earth’ Competition at 3 pm at the Don Bosco Hall, Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi here on March 6.

The programme was presided over by the Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo. Other dignitaries on the dais included the SAMPADA Board of Directors- Shanthi Pereira, Shaila D’Souza and Jannet Barboza, Resource Person Dr Soni D’Costa (BAMS) and President of Sugamya Zilla Mahila Okkuta Pramila D’Sa.

Following the prayer and welcome address by the Coordinator of SAMPADA Judith D’Souza, Bishop Dr Gerald Lobo, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the twin programme by lighting the traditional lamp.

In her address, Shanthi Pereira highlighted the origin and significance of International Women’s Day and pointed out the progress made and challenges faced by women throughout the world.

In his introductory remarks Director of SAMPADA, Fr Reginald Pinto, traced the progress organized by the Udupi Diocese women to the self-help movement and pointed out the importance of hair donation to the needs of women cancer patients. He also outlined the significance of the ‘Laudato Si: Save the Mother Earth’ Competition in commemoration of the completion of five years of the Encyclical “Laudato Si” issued by Pope Francis on May 15 2015.

Bishop Gerald Lobo unveiled the poster and released the handbill of the ‘Laudato Si-Save the Mother Earth’ Competition.

In his inaugural message, Bishop Gerald Lobo said that Udupi Diocese through SAMPADA had taken a significant step in promoting environmental protection through the competition in which families, wards and institutions can participate irrespective of religious affiliation. It is an inclusive competition.

Bishop Gerald Lobo further said that the main objective of the ‘Laudato Si’, Encyclical has been to preserve, protect and promote the environment. It is not necessary to carry on large scale projects to achieve these goals. Each individual and families can contribute in simple ways and acts to preserve, protect and promote the environment, such as not wasting water and electricity, non-use of plastic, conservation of water, reduction in the use of vehicles with combustible engines, etc.

Twenty-seven volunteers from various parishes donated their hair. Among them, 7 were school children, the youngest being Greena Nazareth of Kanajar, studying in the third standard. Six hairdressers from Impress Spa and Beauty Parlour-Udupi, Pearl Beauty Care-Barkur, Jyothi Beauty Parlour-Shankerpura, Beauty Zone-Kanajar, Professional Beauty Parlous-Bailur, Karkala and Maria Beauty Parlour-Kalmady assisted in haircutting.

As the hair donation drive was in progress, the resource person for the programme Dr Soni D’Costa in her cancer awareness speech, pointed out various cancer types, causes of cancer and its symptoms. She further said that excessive use of cosmetics, erratic food habits, dangerous habits such as smoking, consumption of tobacco in various forms, alcohol and excessive processed food, lack of immunity, stress, etc., are some of the causes of cancer. Persons who experience hardened tissues such as a tumour, repetitive coughing, bleeding disorder, loose motion, excessive sweating, etc., should consult the doctor and get themselves checked.

Hairdressers and hair donors were honoured by Bishop Gerald Lobo and Fr Reginald Pinto with certificates and mementoes.

Stanley Fernandes-Coordinator of SAMPADA delivered the vote of thanks, and Lilly D’Souza compered the programme.

‘LaudatoSi’:‘Save the Mother Earth’Competition SAMPADA, the social development unit of the diocese of Udupi, has had, along with women-empowerment, ecology as one of its priorities. Rainwater harvesting, small pits, vegetable garden, medicinal garden, etc., have been carried out to save the environment of our district. Over the years, these activities have become part and parcel of the lives of our people.

Those who have a competitive spirit can help to save the ecology of our district. ‘Laudato Si, Save the Mother Earth Competition’ has been organized to protect the environment. ‘Laudato Si’, the Encyclical by Pope Francis, is the inspiration behind this competition.

The competition will be held in 3 categories:

1. Laudato Si Family: Any family living in Udupi District may participate in this category.

2. Laudato Si Ward: A group of 10 to 30 families living in one geographical area or a building can participate. Here the ‘Leader’ of this group has to give in writing the names of the families participating in the competition.

3. Laudato Si Institution: Any unit of national/international organization, schools/colleges, clubs/societies may participate.

Rules and Regulations:

1. Entry fee Rs 205/= to be deposited in the Bank Account through NEFT/DD/Cash against a receipt in our office.

2. All the participants are required to register a Mobile Number that has a WhatsApp facility.

3. Each category has three prizes:

I: Rs 10,000/=, a Trophy and a certificate

II: Rs 7,500/=, a Trophy and a certificate

III: Rs 5,000/=, a Trophy and a certificate.

All the participants will receive certificates of participation.

The Prize Distribution ceremony will be held in April 2022.

The competition will be held from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Every month we will concentrate on one aspect. The participants need to carry out activities like Rainwater harvesting; Save water; Say ‘no’ to plastic, etc. The leader has to report to us, through WhatsApp, the implemented projects with supporting photos. Our social workers/staff will visit the participants’ locations to check the progress of the project’s. Evaluation and assignment of marks will be based on the activities, their impact on ecology, the continuity of the activities, creativity, etc.

‘ Have you taken care of nature in your vicinity, and how much benefit have you reaped?’ is our concern. Let us protect ‘mother earth’ in the Udupi district and hand her over to our next generation better than we have received. Any organization or person who wants to join us in our mission is welcome.

You may contact us: 9448158852 (Fr Reginald Pinto), 9480023549 (Stanley Fernandes).

Our address:

The Director, SAMPADA UDUPI,

Bishop’s House, Mother of Sorrows Church Campus,

Udupi-576101.